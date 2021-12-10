Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Crimson Tikes: Foul Shot

A different way of looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco.
Author:

Back it up, back it up, back it up, back it up
Back it up, back it up, back it up, back it up (Ooh)
Back it up, back it up, back it up, back it up
Back it up, back it up, back it up, back it up (Baby)
Back it up, back it up, back it up, back it up
Back it up, back it up, back it up, back it up (Go dumb)
Back it up, back it up, back it up, back it up
Back it up, back it up, back it up, back it up (Wow) — Trap Beckham

"Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.

Originally out of Huntsville, his background includes two years in the U.S. Army, stationed in Monterrey, Calif.; plus 30 years of full and lay ministry that stretched from Atlanta all the way up to New England. Mix in 20 years of various entrepreneurial pursuits and you’ll see hints of what he describes as spiritual insights and philosophical musings, all with a Peanuts-type approach to the Crimson Tide.”

Sisco has already compiled four books: “Crimson Tikes - The Tradition Rolls On,” “Bouncing Back,” “Out of Order” and “The Best of Crimson Tikes.”

Crimson Tikes is now featured in The Paul Bryant Museum but can also be found at Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com, we recommend ordering copies straight from the author at www.anthonysisco.com.

If you're really nice he might even autograph it for you.

Although Sisco still loves to visit Tuscaloosa whenever possible (the self-described lifelong zealot of Alabama football considers the campus "hallowed ground." We didn't ask him what he calls Bryant-Denny Stadium). He and his wife live in Hickory Flat, Ga., where they raised two kids and a multitude of pets. He attended Alabama through its distance learning program to study writing and literature.

