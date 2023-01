We all know that Nick Saban is not one to rest on his laurels, but maybe he'll enjoy what's transpired over the past couple of weeks a little more than usual:

Anthony Sisco

"Crimson Tikes," the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide, appears three times a week on BamaCentral.

See Also:

Crimson Tikes: Puddin' Pounds

Crimson Tikes: Forever Young