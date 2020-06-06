Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Hal Self

Christopher Walsh

When most Alabama fans think of the “War Baby Tiders,” who played during World War II, the first thing that often comes to mind is Harry Gilmer. However, Hal Self was also a major force on those Frank Thomas teams. 

He helped pass, run and throw the 1945 team to an undefeated season, and scored two touchdowns against Southern California in the Rose Bowl.

Self is one of the few people in college football history to play in the Cotton, Orange, Rose and Sugar bowls, and in 1946 won the Southeastern Conference’s Jacobs Trophy as the league’s best blocker.

Self was selected by the Brooklyn Tigers in the 1945 NFL Draft but opted to stay in college, which was a possibility at the time. He was a 14th-round selection and one of 10 Alabama players drafted, a program record that stood until the Nick Saban era (three players were taken after the 30th round, and two more after the 20th as the draft was very different at the time). 

In 1949, after two years at Athens High School, the product of Decatur High School began restoring the football program at Florence State, now known as the University of North Alabama. 

He ended up coaching there for 21 years, compiling a record of 110-81, including 13 winning season, despite usually playing bigger schools and with a one-person coaching staff of assistant George Weeks. From 1952-63, Self led the Lions to a combined 31-0-2 record against state rivals Livingston, Troy State and Jacksonville State.

Self retired from coaching in 1969 to become the school’s athletic director. The UNA Athletic Offices, formerly the Flowers Hall Annex, was renamed in his honor as the Self Field House.

He died in 2008.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Recruiting Corner: Xavian Sorey Jr. Makes Top Five List, Plus New 2021 OB Offer

New 2021 offers handed out this week to Luke Altmyer, Prince Kollie, and Jadarrius Perkins

Tyler Martin

How Many Rushing Yards Will Josh Jacobs Tally During the 2020 Season

The SI fantasy and gambling team takes a look at how many rushing yards former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs might have during his second year with the Raiders

Christopher Walsh

Athletes Around the NCAA Are Making Their Voices Heard

College athletic programs are being held to a new standard in accountability, one that's overdue

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 6, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

The Most Important Coaches Right Now May Be The Ones Focussed On Mental Skills

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports looks at how some leagues and individuals are dealing with trying to return after the shutdown, plus the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: The Bryant Museum

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the Bryant Museum

Christopher Walsh

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Back to Work, Joe Namath! vs. Too Much Bama

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

Dynasty Fantasy Rankings: Joe Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa?

Who is a better quarterback to build your fantasy franchise around, the Heisman Trophy winner or the NCAA career record holder for passing efficiency?

Christopher Walsh

Multiple Alabama Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19

The team will begin in-person voluntary workouts on June 8

Tyler Martin

by

THELadyinRed

J. C. Ranelli: A Tip of the Ball Cap

BamaCentral caught up with the former Crimson Tide shortstop

Joey Blackwell