Davis Riley is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It was a big weekend for former Alabama golfers at the Valspar Championship.

He didn't quite come away with the win, but a former Alabama golfer made a big splash on the PGA Tour this weekend. 

Davis Riley is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week after finishing second at the Valspar Championship in Tampa over the weekend. Riley was tied with eventual champion Sam Burns at -17 after four full rounds, and off they headed to playoffs, where Davis lost on the second hole. 

Riley shot a career low 62 in the third round to hold the solo lead heading into the final round. 

While it was obviously disappointing for Riley to not come away with his first PGA win, second place is the highest finish on the Tour of his young rookie career. He came away with $850,200 from the purse with his second place finish. 

Honorable mention:

You can't talk about Riley's performance this weekend without brining up another for Crimson Tide golfer. Justin Thomas also held a share of the lead on Sunday and finished in third place at -16, his fifth top-10 finish of the season and 66th overall top-10 finish on the PGA Tour of his career.  

Thomas and Riley were actually paired up for the third round of the event. 

Justin Thomas and Davis Riley at the 2022 Valspar Championship

Davis Riley (L) shakes hands with Justin Thomas (R) on the 18th green after the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament.
Davis Riley plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament.
Davis Riley plays his shot from the bunker on the 3rd hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament.

Previous Winners in 2022

Dec. 28- Jan. 3: Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers RB

Jan. 4- Jan. 10- Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders RB

Jan. 11- Jan. 17- Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys WR

Jan. 18- 24- Lee Hodges, PGA Tour

Jan. 25- Jan. 31- Damion Square, Cincinnati Bengals DL

Feb. 1- Feb. 7- Hebert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans F

Feb. 15-Feb. 21- Justin Thomas, PGA Tour

Feb. 22- Feb. 28- JaMychal Green- Denver Nuggets F

March 1- March 7- Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans F

March 8- March 14- Mo Williams, Jackson State Basketball head coach

