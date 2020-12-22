Days Later, Alabama WR John Metchie III's Hit On Florida's Trey Dean Still Making Waves

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was the hit heard around the Southeastern Conference.

University of Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III's thunderous de-cleatment, that caused a fumble, of Florida safety Trey Dean II on an interception return in the first quarter of the Crimson Tide's 52-46 win over the Gators in the SEC title game is still making waves.

"I seen Metchie coming," Alabama wide out DeVonta Smith, who recovered the ball and scored a 31-yard touchdown on the subsequent play, told reporters via Zoom on Tuesday.

"I didn’t think he was going to hit him like that but I seen it coming."

Metchie's hustle play bailed out quarterback Mac Jones, who had just thrown only his fourth pick of the season.

The Alabama signal caller believes that sequence was just the embodiment and display of what kind of effort this team has given on the gridiron all year.

"That was awesome," Jones said. "I threw the ball. I got my feet all whacked up, so I was late. And then everyone wants to blame it on Miller [Forristall] and stuff like that, but that’s not true. If you watch the tape, I threw it behind him, so Trey Dean, the safety, picked it off. And then it just goes to show Metchie -- I don’t know if he was angry or what -- but I just love how he came in there and made a play, and he created a turnover off a turnover. It’s kind of like a weird sequence of events, and we ended up showing. But it just goes to show that Metchie, he’s an effort guy and even when he doesn’t get the ball, he’s gonna try and make plays like that.

"People don’t even realize the small things. We’ve done that several times this year. There’s Najee on an interception where he ran back and tackled a guy. Or even like Jase McClellan when he went back in Arkansas and tackled a guy.

"Effort plays like that just shows what type of players we have on our team."

The native Canadian finished with four catches and 62 yards against the Gators, but that play proved to be pivotal in the six-point margin of victory for the Crimson Tide.

Without it, who knows if Alabama would have been able to hoist its 28th SEC Championship trophy.

"I ain’t going to lie," Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II said. "I told him like, ‘You need to come to defense and play safety.’ I didn’t know he had that in him. It was a good hit."