Derrick Henry the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Sometimes naming the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week can be extremely difficult, especially with so many players having big-time career in the National Football League.

But not this week, the last of 2019 (Dec. 23-29).

While leading the Tennessee Titans to a playoff-clinching 35-14 victory, Derrick Henry secured the league rushing title on Sunday.

He did so on a late 53-yard touchdown, en route to a 211-yard performance on 32 carries against the Houston Texans.

It was Henry's third touchdown of the game, which also tied him for the league lead that statistical category as well.

Henry finished the regular season by rushing for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns on 303 carries. He went over the 100-yard mark six times.

Henry's also been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The Titans face the New England Patriots on Saturday in the first round of the playoffs. After the season's over Henry is due to be a free agent.

Also considered ...

• AJ McCarron threw for 225 yards while making his first start in four years

• Amari Cooper had a 92-yard receiving performance for the Dallas Cowboys

• Cleveland linebacker Mack Wilson had nine tackles including one for a loss.

• Collin Sexton scored 25 points against Atlanta, while helping lead the Cavaliers to their fourth win in five games.

BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Nov. 25-Dec. 1: Derrick Henry

Dec. 2-8: Kareem Jackson

Dec. 9-15: Kenyan Drake/Julio Jones

Dec. 16-22: Julio Jones

Dec. 23-29: Derrick Henry