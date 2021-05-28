Despite Loss to Florida, Pitching Depth Serves as Silver Lining for Alabama Baseball

Dylan Smith's seven-inning start marked the third straight game that the Crimson Tide avoided going to the bullpen early, giving the team some sense of optimism heading into Friday's win-or-go-home game against Tennessee

HOOVER, Ala. — Despite a 7-2 loss at the hands of the No. 6-seed Florida Gators on Thursday afternoon in the Third Round of the 2021 SEC Tournament, one positive emerged from the disappointing outcome for Alabama baseball.

For the third game in a row, the Crimson Tide had its starting pitcher establish a solid mound presence and head up a deep outing, limiting head coach Brad Bohannon's need to head to the bullpen and keep his pitchers fresh for the next outing.

"I feel like this is very important for us," Alabama starting pitcher Dylan Smith said. "We had to save the pen because you never know what you're going to do in Hoover. I felt like every starter went out there and gave it their best and extended their outing to help the bullpen.

"So we have everybody for tomorrow, and when we win tomorrow, hopefully we can save the bullpen tomorrow as well.

The same as Tyler Ras and Jacob McNairy in the first and second rounds before him, Smith started on the mound for Alabama against Florida. In total, Smith pitched seven innings, and prior to his seventh and final inning had given up only one run to the Gators' bats.

Smith finished the game with four runs off nine hits, walked none and struck out six. Three of Smith's four runs allowed came in the seventh inning — with Bohannon admitting that he should have withdrawn him sooner.

"I probably should have gone and got Dylan," Bohannon said. "I mean, he was up there in the 90s, and I could tell his stuff wasn't sharp and as crisp as it was early, but we were trying to sneak another inning out of him.

"Don't want it to go unsaid how proud I am of Dylan. I thought he was awesome."

Despite the loss, the positive fact that the Crimson Tide will have the majority of its pitchers available for Friday's win-or-go-home game against the No. 2-seed Tennessee Volunteers on Friday remains a key takeaway.

In fact, Bohannon said that his Crimson Tide won't be pulling any punches regarding pitcher availability for Friday thanks to the deep starts by Ras, McNairy and Smith.

"Everything is on the table," Bohannon said. "The only thing I can say is I can't see Dylan pitching again. I don't even want to say an inning or two late on Sunday. Nothing's off the table.

"We'll just take it day by day, inning by inning. I hope we'll have to make some tough decisions in a couple of days."

While Alabama wasn't able to get the run production behind Smith that it would have like to have seen — an issue that has cast a shadow on Smith's performances all season despite it not being under his control — the batters have remained confident in all of their pitchers, as exhibited in their postgame interviews.

Third baseman Zane Denton spoke highly of Smith and the rest of the pitchers after Thursday's loss.

"They've been incredible so far," Denton said. "It's really good to see. I thought Dylan was amazing today. Florida is a really good hitting team. If we can keep this pitching up the rest of the tournament, I think it puts us in a good position."

Alabama and Tennessee will face each other for the second time this tournament on Friday (10 a.m. CT, SEC Network), with the winner advancing to the semifinals and the loser heading back home to await the NCAA Regional selection announcement.

