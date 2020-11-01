DeVonta Smith Continues To Etch His Name in Alabama Lore: "He is Always Perfecting His Craft"

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In a post Jaylen Waddle-world, it was the usual suspects for the University of Alabama offense in the team's 41-0 win over Mississippi State on Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Senior wide out DeVonta Smith had over 200 receiving yards on 11 catches, senior tailback Najee Harris recorded over 150 total yards from scrimmage, and redshirt junior quarterback Mac Jones threw four touchdown strikes to Smith.

Smith continues to etch his name into Alabama lore as he has now tied Amari Cooper for most receiving touchdowns in Crimson Tide history with 31 all-time. It's highly likely he will break it when Alabama travels to Baton Rouge to face the struggling LSU Tigers, who allowed the same Bulldogs team to throw for over 600 yards earlier in the season, two weeks from now.

But another record that fans should keep an eye on is all-time receptions, which Cooper owns at 228.

After last night, Smith sits at 174, and if the Crimson Tide makes it all the way to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, he would need to average just over seven receptions a game to eclipse that mark.

"It's just the work that he puts in," Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses said. "Day-in and day-out. Guy is the first one in and last one out. After practice, he is already catching balls. He is always perfecting his craft and that's what makes him a great player."

It's also pretty staggering to think about all the legendary wide receivers that have come through the Southeastern Conference that Smith is the only one in its history have multiple games of four receiving touchdowns or more.

Remember the 13 catches, 274 yards, and five touchdowns against Ole Miss, last year?

Smith certainly loves torching the Mississippi schools, that's for sure. He also had 13 grabs for 164 yards and a score against the Rebels earlier this season.

Jones knows that, without Waddle, he will likely have to lean on Smith more and more as the season progresses. On the year, he has 56 receptions for 759 yards, eight touchdowns, and three games of 10 or more catches.

He is currently second in the SEC in receiving yards and total touchdowns.

“Smitty, like he’s always open,” Jones said. “He just tells me to throw it up to him. There are some times I have to take my check-down and stuff like that, but if it’s one-on-one, I trust Smitty. At the end of the day, it’s a game of numbers. If they’re going to put one guy on Smitty, you’ve just got to take advantage of it.”

Waddle, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Tennessee last week, was forced to watch this annihilation of the Bulldogs from the sideline and his presence provided a lift for an Alabama offense that is averaging over 550 yards a game.

“I think it’s always a boost for our team when Jaylen’s around,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said. “He’s such a positive guy. He’s very supportive of his teammates and really a great team guy, so it’s always good to have him around. I’m sure it was uplifting for a lot of the guys to see him there and see he’s ok that he was in support of them.”