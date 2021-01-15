New Details Behind DeVonta Smith's Injury Revealed

Smith required surgery earlier this week to fix his finger that was dislocated during the CFP title game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In a story released by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, it was revealed that Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith underwent surgery on his dislocated finger that he suffered during the first half of the Crimson Tide's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

According to Dellenger, Smith dislocated the finger when it was caught in a Buckeyes' player's jersey, forcing him to enter the medical tent.

The story also revealed that Alabama team physician Dr. Lyle Cain attempted to realign the finger for roughly 25 minutes. The whole time, Smith was hoping to leave the tent and immediately return to play. After failed attempt after failed attempt, Cain had to inform Smith that he wouldn't be able to return, and he was sent to the locker room for X-rays.

“It had a rare variation where it wasn’t able to be put back in without having surgery, which is pretty uncommon,” Cain told SI.

Cain was disappointed that he and his staff were unable to relocate Smith's finger. In the first half of the CFP title game, Smith had been able to reel in 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns. The 12 catches and three scores were both CFP records, and the 215 yards were just seven short of the title game record for that as well.

Despite Smith's injury not being able to be corrected on the field, Cain complimented Smith on his resiliency.

“We were basically in the tent trying to do everything we can to get him back in that game. Hated it didn’t work out,” Cain said. “It was a struggle. I’ve been doing this a long time. I’ve been at the university for 20 years and have dealt with a lot of other teams and athletes, including at the professional level. He’s as tough a kid as I’ve ever seen.”

