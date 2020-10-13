DeVonta Smith has a Simple Message for his Alabama Teammates: Do Your Jobs

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith spoke to the media on Tuesday, detailing the work that he and his team are putting in to prepare for their Saturday matchup against No. 3 Georgia.

To Smith, the Bulldogs present a sizable threat due to their defense.

"They are a very physical defense," Smith said to reporters via Zoom. "They run to the ball. They don't make a lot of mistakes. They have a lot of movement. So really, just you have to be on key, and everybody has to do their job, and it's not going to be an easy game, and they're going to come out there and give us their best."

Smith has a lot of experience playing Georgia, having faced them twice in the past. His first meeting against the Bulldogs was in the 2018 national championship game, a game where he caught the game-winning touchdown reception from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in overtime.

His second meeting was later that same year in the 2018 SEC championship game. In that game, Smith had only three receptions for 26 yards.

Smith recalled that while the defensive secondary might not have changed much since the last time they played, they're still a tough group to play on the field against.

"I think it's pretty much the same guys," Smith said. "The secondary — they're athletic, they're smart, they're very technical so they're gonna come out there and they're just gonna do their jobs the same way we have to do our jobs."

If you haven't noticed a pattern, Smith made it abundantly clear:

He and his Alabama teammates need to do their jobs if they want to continue their success against Georgia.

Last week at Ole Miss, Smith acquired 13 receptions for 164 yards and a touchdown. Smith also had a 14-yard rushing touchdown against the Rebels as well. In total, the Crimson Tide offense performed very well, tallying 63 points and 723 yards.

The defense is another story, but that's for another day.

Georgia arrives in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday with one of the top defenses in the country. While Ole Miss was not too large of a threat on defense, the Bulldogs present a much larger threat to Smith and his offense.

Despite his success on the field last week against the Rebels, Smith noted that the upcoming matchup against Georgia will be another tough test for his Alabama team.

"To us it's another SEC game," Smith said. "End of the day, it's SEC against SEC. You're gonna get that every week and it's gonna always be intense with it being an SEC team so just go out there and everybody do their jobs."