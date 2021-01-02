After Rose Bowl Performance, DeVonta Smith's Established Legacy Continues to Grow

The senior wide receiver went off for three touchdowns and 130 receiving yards against Notre Dame on Friday afternoon

DALLAS — There's only so many times you can say the words "DeVonta Smith is the best player in college football" before it begins to turn into an overused cliché sentence.

However, just because it is said so often does not mean that it isn't true.

On Friday afternoon in AT&T Stadium, Smith proved once again that he is the most-deserving player in the country for the Heisman Trophy, asserting himself as Alabama football's most valuable player and cementing his legacy in the Rose Bowl.

Against the Fighting Irish, Smith totaled seven receptions on eight targets for 130 yards and three touchdowns.

With another opportunity to take all the credit and talk a big game, Smith once again pointed to his teammates as the reason for his success.

"Well, my performance, I wouldn't be able to do it without my quarterback, offensive line, running backs, just the whole team," Smith said. "Defense getting me prepared for the game today. I wouldn't be able to do none of it without them."

In addition to being named the offensive MVP of the game, Smith also tied the Rose Bowl record for most touchdown receptions in a single game with three. USC’s Deontay Burnett in 2017 and Michigan’s Braylon Edwards in 2005 combine with Smith to form the trio.

On top of that, Smith also tied the SEC single-season touchdown reception with 20, a record set by Ja'Marr Chase of LSU last season. However, Chase was able to achieve the record in 15 games. Smith has tied it in 12.

Both Smith and redshirt-freshman quarterback Mac Jones are Heisman finalists — the first time that two players from the same team have done so since 2004. To coach Nick Saban, he's happy to see not just Smith recognized, but all of his players who have worked hard this season.

"We love it when our players get recognized," Saban said after the game. "Smitty has done as much for our team as any player could do for any team. So we were so happy he was recognized as the College Football Player of the Year.

"I don't get the opportunity to see all players play, really know exactly what they've done for their team. I'd love to see another one of our players win the Heisman Trophy. Smitty has done as much for our team as any other player who did win the Heisman Trophy, and they did a great job, too."

"I just don't like to make predictions about things. I love it when our players get recognized. It would be a tremendous honor for him if that happened."

Since his 'Second and 26' moment that put him on the map, Smith has never wanted anything more than to grow past that moment. In interviews since the 2018 national title win over Georgia, Smith has been vocal — as vocal as the quiet, humble athlete can be — about wanting to cement his legacy as more than just 'that one wide receiver that caught that game-winning touchdown that one time.'

With his 2020 season, Smith has indeed cemented that legacy. A Heisman Trophy would place his name amongst the Crimson Tide legends forever, but his legacy of quiet humility amidst success and his multiple program, conference and NCAA records will always remain regardless of whether he earns the trophy on Jan. 5.

While he's admitted in the past that he always wanted more from himself since the Second and 26 play, Smith still is just as focused as ever on winning another national title. When asked about himself and Jones virtually attending the Heisman ceremony and if he was looking forward to it, he gave the typical answer that you would expect.

"Whatever happens happens," Smith said. "I mean, I'm looking forward to the next game."

For Jones, his answer was very similar, albeit more lengthy.

"That's a rat poison question," Jones said in response to a question about turning his focus on the Heisman. "I don't know what to tell you. We were really focused on this game, which I'm really proud everybody just locking into this. We've won a lot of games, a lot of people are going to get awards. It's just part of the team effort.

"Obviously the most important thing is not letting that be a distraction for our next game because the next game is the most important game. That's where we want to be. We're finally here. We got to score one more point than the other team. That's kind of our goal."

If Smith were more talkative, he would probably have said a quite similar response.

Regardless of whether he wins the Heisman or not, Smith is almost guaranteed to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite being constantly surrounded by first-round talent, he has consistently stood out even when playing next to the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and Jaylen Waddle.

At the end of the day, Smith proves that his hard work has paid off. Throughout his time with the Crimson Tide, he has time and time again emphasized the work that he has done to develop himself and take advantage of the opportunity that he has before him at Alabama.

"Just coming into practice every day, working hard," Smith said on growing since 2017. "I truly believe if you work hard, you're going to get the results that you want."

One thing is for sure, when Smith ultimately departs Alabama, he can certainly be happy for the results that he's produced while wearing a Crimson uniform.