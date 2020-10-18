SI.com
Dominant Second-Half Performance Vaults Alabama Over Georgia, 41-24

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Behind a strong showing from quarterback Mac Jones and a stifling defensive effort in the second half, the University of Alabama came away victorious in a 41-24 defeat of Georgia on Saturday night inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. 

The Crimson Tide signal caller put up his third consecutive game of throwing for over 400 yards with 417 to be exact and four touchdowns. He also completed 75 percent of his passes, going 24-of-32.

After trailing 24-20 at the half, everything turned on its head for the Crimson Tide, when Jones found junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle blazing down the field for a 90-yard touchdown reception that put Alabama up 27-24 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter. 

On the ensuing Georgia drive, freshman defensive back Malachi Moore intercepted a Stetson Bennett pass that eventually turned into seven more points for the Crimson Tide when running back Najee Harris punched it into the end zone from two yards out.

Alabama's lead was extended to 10, 34-24, and the Crimson Tide never looked back, cruising to the 17-point victory. 

Senior wideout DeVonta Smith led the passing attack with 11 catches for 167 yards and two scores, while Waddle added six receptions for 161 yards and one touchdown. 

Sophomore John Metchie III opened up the scoring in the first quarter with 40-yard touchdown grab to put Alabama up 7-0. 

Coming into Saturday, the Bulldogs ranked No. 1 in rushing defense at 38 yards a game and Harris carved them up for 151 yards on 31 carries, averaging almost five yards he touched the ball. 

This story will be updated with video of Saban's press conference, analysis, and more

