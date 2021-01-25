Doug Marrone Named Alabama Football Offensive Line Coach

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football has found its new offensive line coach in Doug Marrone, the university announced on Monday afternoon.

“We are extremely fortunate to be able to add Doug Marrone to our staff,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “He knows our new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien well and will do a fantastic job with our offensive line. He has extensive experience as not only an offensive line coach, but also as a head coach at Syracuse and in the NFL with Buffalo and Jacksonville. Doug has an excellent track record for recruiting and developing players. I’m excited about his ability to help our players reach their full potential.”

Marrone joins the Crimson Tide after spending the last four seasons as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He led the Jaguars to the AFC Championship Game in 2017, where the team finished the season with a 10-6 record. Following the season, Marrone was tagged with AFC Coach of the Year honors.

Marrone also guided the Buffalo Bills as the team's head coach from 2013-2014, winning 15 games over his two seasons there.

“I have always admired the programs Coach Saban has built, and I am excited to have the opportunity to join his staff here at Alabama,” Marrone said in a statement. “Coach's program is the model of consistency, and I am looking forward to helping continue that tradition of success with an exceptional group of players and coaches.”

Marrone began his coaching career in 1992 at Cortland State in New York as a tight ends coach before shifting over to coach the offense line at the United State Coast Guard Academy in 1993 and Northeastern State in 1994.

From there, Marrone spent five seasons on the Georgia Tech staff with newly-named Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, serving as tight ends coach in 1996 before shifting back to coaching offensive line from 1997-1999. He then moved to the SEC, coaching offensive line at Georgia in 2000 and then at Tennessee in 2001.

From there, Marrone moved to the NFL and the New York Jets, working as an offensive line coach from 2002-2005 and then serving as offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2008.

Marrone then shifted back to college football from 2009-2012, serving as the head coach for his alma mater, Syracuse. There, Marrone led the team to two appearances in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl, winning both games in 2010 and 2012. He was also a finalist for the Liberty Mutual Coach of the Year Award.