Dr. Lyle Cain and University of Alabama Athletics Orthopaedic Team Receive Recognition

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama team orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. Lyle Cain, has been recognized as the SEC Team Physician of the Year, and the University of Alabama Athletic’s orthopaedic team has been named the SEC Orthopaedic Team of the Year, the Southern Orthopaedic Association recently announced.

“Our orthopaedic team that serves the University of Alabama Athletics is both humbled and honored to receive this recognition from our peers within the SEC,” said Dr. Cain. “It takes a team effort to provide the highest level of medical care for the Crimson Tide’s student-athletes. This recognition is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of the University of Alabama Sports Medicine team, led by Jeff Allen and his exceptionally devoted athletic training staff and team physicians.”

The annual SEC Team Physician and Orthopaedic Team of the Year honors are awarded to a physician and orthopaedic team who are recognized for their dedication, commitment and service to their school’s student-athletes and athletics department and is voted on by representatives from all 14 SEC schools.

“I want to congratulate my friend Dr. Lyle Cain and his orthopaedic team on this much-deserved recognition,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “As a coach, your No.1 priority is making sure that your players are well taken care of and that they trust the medical care they are receiving. Having Dr. Cain and his associates as a part of our team gives me and our entire organization the confidence that our players are receiving world-class care. The track record for our medical staff, and in particular Dr. Cain, speaks for itself with the success we have seen getting our players back on the field after challenging injuries. Dr. Cain and his orthopaedic team are an integral part of the success that we have enjoyed at Alabama.”

Dr. Cain is board certified in orthopaedic surgery and orthopaedic sports medicine with more than 26 years of experience in the medical field. He is a co-founding partner of Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center, where he practices in Birmingham, Ala.

Along with serving as team orthopaedic surgeon for The University of Alabama Athletics program since 2000, he is also an orthopaedic consultant for Jacksonville State University, the University of West Alabama, Birmingham-Southern College and the Birmingham Barons, the Double A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The Birmingham, Ala., native received his medical degree from The University of Alabama School of Medicine in 1994.

“The key to my job as an athletic trainer is the support of quality team physicians, and I could not be more thankful to work alongside Dr. Lyle Cain and his orthopaedic team,” Alabama Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine Jeff Allen said. “I absolutely know that all of our student-athletes are receiving expectational care because of Lyle and his team.”

Dr. Cain will be recognized at the Southern Orthopaedic Association SEC Sports Medicine Meeting in Birmingham on May 26-29, 2021.

