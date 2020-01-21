Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Draft Notes: Raekwon Davis Pulls Out of Senior Bowl

Christopher Walsh

Former University of Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has pulled out of the Senior Bowl, and will start turning his attention to the NFL Combine. 

Davis was sidelined by an ankle injury. 

AL.com’s Creg Stephenson first reported his withdrawing, citing Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy. 

Davis is one of five former Crimson Tide players on the South Team roster, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, who transferred to Oklahoma for his senior year. 

The others are safety Jared Mayden and linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Terrell Lewis.

Lewis is already passing the eye test in Mobile. During his press conference Monday night Nagy described him as "Long, stringy body and Mike Tyson's hands."

His measurables were 6-5 3/8, 258 pounds, 34 1/8 arms, 10" hands.

Tua Tagovailoa to attend NFL Draft

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovaoiloa told KITV4 in Hawaii, where he was enjoying the Polynesian Bowl and Polynesian Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony last week, that he will be attending the 2020 NFL Draft. 

"I'm feeling good," he said. 

Last week, Tagvailoa’s agent Leigh Steinberg told AL.com’s Mike Rodak that Tagovailoa is expected to be healthy by April and able to take part in a 40-minute workout for teams. 

"The reason that there’s optimism is people around him say you wouldn’t know he had surgery six or eight weeks ago, whatever it was,” NFL Network analyst Mike Garafolo said on the air Saturday. "The way he’s moving around. He’s training twice a day with the first workout starting at 4:30 in the morning. I've never understood why it was has to be at 4:30 in the morning by the way, why not 6:30? He's getting a lot done.

"Apparently, these workouts are going extremely well. That's why his agent Leigh Steinberg is saying he's going to throw separately for teams in April.”

Garafolo is projecting Tagovailoa to be an "Easy, Top 10” pick. 

Mock Drafts beginning to pick up steam

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his "NFL mock draft 1.0," which was heavy with former Alabama players. 

Like so many others he's projecting Tagovailoa to go fifth overall to the Miami Dolphins. 

After him he has:

• Jedrick Wills Jr. going sixth to the Chargers to fill a "desperate" need the team has on the offensive line. 

• Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy 15th to the Denver Broncos

• Safety Xavier McKinney 17th to the Dallas Cowboys, again filling a huge need. 

• Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III 21st to Philadelphia as the Eagles are looking to get faster. 

The record for most first-round draft selections is six (Miami, 2004).  

Early departures slightly down 

The NFL announced that 99 players have been granted special eligibility for the 2020 NFL Draft, which is slightly down from the previous two years. 

The group includes former Alabama players Jeudy, McKinney, Ruggs, Tagovailoa and Wills.

However, the figure does not include linebacker Terrell Lewis, who is one of 16 players players who already has his degree with a year of eligibility remaining. 

2020 99

2019 103

2018 106

2017 95

2016 96

2015 74

2014 98

2013 73

2012 65

Last year 30 underclassmen who declared early went unselected in the draft. 

The 2020 NFL Draft will be April 23–25 in Las Vegas.  

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Makarri Doggette is Named SEC Co-Specialist Gymnast of the Week

Doggette is the first Crimson Tide gymnast to earn SEC honors this year

Tyler Martin

Alabama Will Start Season No. 1 in D1Softball Preseason Rankings

Alabama tops the first rankings of 2020

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 21, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 23/25 Tennessee at Buzzer-Beater

The Lady Vols sealed the win on Rennia Davis’ 30-foot fade away

Allie Wright

Jalen Hurts to Wear Special Alabama/Oklahoma Helmet in Senior Bowl

Quarterback to wear logos of both Crimson Tide and Sooners during Senior Bowl game, practices

Christopher Walsh

With Four Returning Starting Linemen, Alabama's Running Game Could be Scary Good

Even though Jedrick Wills Jr. has moved on, Evan Neal looks ready to be a rock at tackle

Christopher Walsh

Hebert Jones is this Week’s BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The junior guard posted two-consecutive double-doubles to give him this week’s top honor

Joey Blackwell

Former Alabama Player Freddie Roach Poised to Join Coaching Staff

Crimson Tide likely to have new defensive line coach for 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 11

After a big week for Alabama basketball, see where the Crimson Tide lands in this week's power rankings

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 20, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell