Dylan Moses, Patrick Surtain II added to Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football senior linebacker Dylan Moses and junior defensive back Patrick Surtain II were added to the 2020 Chuck Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List, Alabama athletics announced on Monday morning.

The two Crimson Tide players are among 90 total players on this year's list. The Bednarik Award is presented to college football's best defensive player of the year.

After missing his junior season due to a knee injury suffered in fall camp, Moses returns to Alabama as one of the team's top defensive players. In total, Moses has accounted for 126 tackles in 26 games played, including 15.5 for a loss and five sacks.

In 2018, Moses led the team with 86 tackles and was a finalist for the Butkus Awards as well as being named second-team All-American.

Surtain returns to the Crimson Tide in 2020 as one of the best defensive backs in the country. Seeing action in all 28 games of his college career, Surtain accounted for 79 tackles and four forced fumbles in his first two seasons.

As a sophomore, Surtain totaled 42 tackles and forced three fumbles. He also has recorded three interceptions throughout his career with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama has two Bednarik Award winners in program history, with the latest being safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back in 2017. Jonathan Allen is the other Crimson Tide player to have earned the award, receiving it in 2016.

The 2020 winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 10 during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Here's to hoping we get to actually see these guys play this year.

