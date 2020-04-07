The Way-Too-Early College Basketball Top 25 For 2020-21 Season

Ok, it's April, and the national championship game would have been Monday night.

But traditionally, that's when both fans and media start taking a look at which teams are in position to make a run at next year's title.

Keep in mind, the roster juggling has just begun, and then 2020 NBA Draft will significantly alter numerous teams including Alabama,.

Nevertheless, Jeremy Woo lists his top contenders in his Way-Too-Early college hoops Top 25. For now, Villanova is at the top, with Kentucky and Tennessee heading the Southeastern Conference.

Sports Illustrated

Soccer

Although this shouldn't surprise anyone, the scope of the FIFA corruption scandal is turning out to nothing short of massive.

Back in 2015, former television executives were charged with bribery in hopes of getting the rights to broadcast the World Cup in 2018 and 2022. It appears the story has only grown over the years as those charged have revealed information that has expanded the scope of the investigation.

SI's legal analyst Michael McCann gives his insight on the latest developments surrounding FIFA and why the scandal could expand even further.



Did you notice?

• Inside Barack Obama’s legendary White House basketball games.

• Dana White is trying to buy a private island to host UFC fights, like he’s a Bond villain or something.

• The NBA thinks rapid coronavirus testing machines could get the season back on track

The lighter side ...

• Jay Cutler and his wife, Kristin Cavallari, had the bright idea to take the family on vacation, along with her hairstylist, Justin Anderson; and Anderson’s partner, Austin Rhodes, in the middle of a global pandemic and nearly got stuck in the Bahamas.

• You can now bet on Russian Ping-Pong matches if you live in New Jersey.

• Good idea or creepy?

For more, check out SI's Hot Clicks.