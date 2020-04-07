Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

The Way-Too-Early College Basketball Top 25 For 2020-21 Season

Christopher Walsh

Ok, it's April, and the national championship game would have been Monday night. 

But traditionally, that's when both fans and media start taking a look at which teams are in position to make a run at next year's title. 

Keep in mind, the roster juggling has just begun, and then 2020 NBA Draft will significantly alter numerous teams including Alabama,. 

Nevertheless, Jeremy Woo lists his top contenders in his Way-Too-Early college hoops Top 25. For now, Villanova is at the top, with Kentucky and Tennessee heading the Southeastern Conference. 

SI College Basketball Graphic
Sports Illustrated

Soccer 

Although this shouldn't surprise anyone, the scope of the FIFA corruption scandal is turning out to nothing short of massive.

Back in 2015, former television executives were charged with bribery in hopes of getting the rights to broadcast the World Cup in 2018 and 2022. It appears the story has only grown over the years as those charged have revealed information that has expanded the scope of the investigation. 

SI's legal analyst Michael McCann gives his insight on the latest developments surrounding FIFA and why the scandal could expand even further. 

Scope of FIFA scandal only growing

Did you notice?

 Inside Barack Obama’s legendary White House basketball games.

 Dana White is trying to buy a private island to host UFC fights, like he’s a Bond villain or something.

 The NBA thinks rapid coronavirus testing machines could get the season back on track

The lighter side ... 

• Jay Cutler and his wife, Kristin Cavallari, had the bright idea to take the family on vacation, along with her hairstylist, Justin Anderson; and Anderson’s partner, Austin Rhodes, in the middle of a global pandemic and nearly got stuck in the Bahamas.  

• You can now bet on Russian Ping-Pong matches if you live in New Jersey.

• Good idea or creepy?

For more, check out SI's Hot Clicks.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Big Al

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Will Alabama's Henry Ruggs III be a Top-15 Pick in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Christopher Walsh chimes in and helps with the Sports Illustrated debate about when Crimson Tide wide receiver Henry Ruggs III might be selected

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Is Alabama or LSU the Modern Defensive Back U?

Crimson Tide aims for a fourth first-place finish in Sports Illustrated's Position U Series

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tikes: April Showers ...

-a-different-way-at-looking-at-all-things-alabama-athletics-through-the-eyes-of-anthony-sisco

Anthony Sisco

More Big Boards, Mock Drafts and Position Rankings, Oh My!

The last talk and rumors regarding former Alabama players in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Julio Jones Named to NFL All-Decade Team

Former Alabama wide receiver lands one of NFL's highest honors

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Bart Starr

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 7, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

The Sunday Comic: Mad World by Crimson Tikes

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

Christopher Walsh

25 Crimson Tide Top 25 Lists: Comebacks

Ranking Crimson Tide football every way we can think of, from the position groups to the best teams and games in program history

Christopher Walsh