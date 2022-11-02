Eli Ricks Emerging for Tide in Time for Trip to Tiger Stadium

There will be plenty of outside noise. After all, it's Death Valley. Just ask Nick Saban, who earlier this week, called Tiger Stadium one of the more challenging places to play.

In his first trip back to Death Valley as the Alabama head coach in 2008 after previously spending five years as LSU's head coach, Saban was not met with a warm welcome as the coach was infamously burned in effigy by fans leading up to the game. The Crimson Tide went on to win in overtime, and Saban has only lost once in seven tries with Alabama in Baton Rouge.

Now, fresh off his first start in a Crimson Tide uniform (and a very successful one at that), Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks will make his return trip to LSU when No. 6 Alabama takes on the No. 10 Tigers this Saturday night.

"I think he played well the last game, so hopefully he can build on that," Saban said about Ricks. "But I think it’s important that he just goes into this game and is himself and doesn’t think he has to do something fantastic just because he’s playing against a team he used to play for. I think that’s always important psychologically for guys to be able to focus on what’s in front of them and do their job well.”

Against Mississippi State in that last game, Ricks earned his first start at cornerback since transferring from LSU in the offseason. He only allowed on completion on ten targets and had four pass breakups. The junior played in some of Alabama's previous games, but did not see significant playing time until the start against the Bulldogs.

Kool-Aid McKinstry started at corner opposite of Ricks. He said Ricks' preparation hasn't changed throughout the season.

"I was very excited to see him ball out the way he did," McKinstry said. "I mean, every week he’s been preparing as if he was a starter. And when his time came, he showed how he played.”

Alabama linebacker Henry To'oTo'o echoed similar sentiments to McKinstry with the type of work Ricks has put in to get to that starting job.

"I think his numbers speak for itself," To'oTo'o said. "Definitely being out there and being able to celebrate with him and see all his hard work pay off. Eli's a guy who comes in every single day and works his tail off. He’s been in the film room, been in the weight room, been with the athletic staff to be able to make the plays you guys see on Saturdays.

"So definitely excited for him. He’s going back to where he was before this, but super excited for him. Happy he’s on our team and has a bright future.”

To'oTo'o is familiar with the situation Ricks' finds himself in this week. Just a few weeks ago, To'oTo'o returned to the stadium where he started his college career when Alabama played at Tennessee. The linebacker was a two-year starter with the Volunteers and named to the 2019 SEC All-Freshman Team.

Ricks spent two seasons at LSU, earning Freshman All-SEC and third team All-America honors in 2020 before an injury cut his 2021 season short with the Tigers. He also dealt with injuries early in his Alabama career with a back injury in fall camp that hampered his development.

When the media spoke to To'oTo'o on Monday, the linebacker had not yet had the opportunity to speak to Ricks. However, his message was simple: You’re Alabama now, you’re with us.

"From my experience, just trying to block out the extra noise," To'oTo'o said of the advice he would give to Ricks. "Of course their fans are going to have something to say about him, but just do as best as he can and play his ball.”

And while Saban doesn't release a weekly depth chart, with the way Ricks played against the Bulldogs and the bye week immediately following to give him more time to get familiar with the system, it is expected that he will return to a starting role against LSU.

As a whole, the Alabama defense has struggled to force turnovers this year, with just three interceptions on the season and two from the secondary (Terrion Arnold against Texas A&M and DeMarcco Hellams against Tennessee.) In 16 career games at LSU, Ricks had five interceptions, including two pick-sixes. It's a valuable skill he can bring to the Crimson Tide defense for a tough two-week stretch against two talented quarterbacks in the SEC.

Many people wondered why it took Ricks so long to make his presence known at Alabama, but Saban explained why it can be difficult for transfer players to play right away. The Alabama coach said this week that he doesn't think the Alabama defense is challenging to learn, but when guys come in from other systems like Ricks did, it can be hard to recalibrate to the new system. Saban also works more closely with the defensive backs than any other position group on the team, so he has had a close eye on Ricks' development since fall camp.

Tight end Cameron Latu knows about learning a new system as he switched from defense to tight end after his freshman season at Alabama.

"It's actually been pretty crazy because I've seen tremendous growth within Eli because of the emotional and mental battles he had to go through while being at Alabama, it's tough," Latu said. "I've seen a lot of growth in him. I'm proud of him, and he's a big part of the team.”

Ricks is a big part of a team trying to make another College Football Playoff run, which starts with winning the SEC West. The West will be heavily determined by the outcome of Alabama's next two games at No. 10 LSU this Saturday at No. 11 Ole Miss Nov. 12.

The Crimson Tide, Tigers and Rebels are gridlocked at the top of the standings, all with one conference loss, but it will all shake itself out with the upcoming matchups, beginning with the Crimson Tide's game at Tiger Stadium Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

