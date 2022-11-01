Where Alabama Landed in First CFP Rankings of Season

There are still a lot of games to be played and matchups that will be decided on the field, but with four weeks left in the regular season, Alabama now knows where it stands with the College Football Playoff Committee.

In the initial rankings for the 2022 season, the Crimson Tide was ranked sixth. In order, Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Michigan were ranked ahead of the Crimson Tide with the Volunteers coming in at No. 1 in the CFP rankings for the first time in program history.

The Crimson Tide is the highest rated one-loss team by the committee, ahead of undefeated TCU. CFP Committee Chairman Boo Corrigan was asked why Alabama was ahead of the Horned Frogs. He said the committee was looking for a team well-balanced on both sides of the ball.

"If you look at Alabama in the wins against Mississippi State, at Arkansas, at Texas, and obivously the three-point loss at Tennessee, as a committee, we decided to put Alabama sixth and TCU seventh," Corrigan said during Tuesday night's ranking show on ESPN.

Alabama currently only has one win over a ranked team (No. 24 Texas), but will face No. 10 LSU and No. 11 Ole Miss in the coming two weeks. The SEC makes up five of the top 11 teams in the country.

Alabama has reached the CFP in seven of the eight years of its existence since 2014, winning the championship three times (2015, 2017 and 2020.)

1. Tennessee (8-0)

2. Ohio State (8-0)

3. Georgia (8-0)

4. Clemson (8-0)

5. Michigan (8-0)

6. Alabama (7-1)

7. TCU (8-0)

8. Oregon (7-1)

9. USC (7-1)

10. LSU (6-2)

11. Ole Miss (8-1)

12. UCLA (7-1)

13. Kansas State (6-2)

14. Utah (6-2)

15. Penn State (6-2)

16. Illinois (7-1)

17. North Carolina (7-1)

18. Oklahoma State (6-2)

19. Tulane (7-1)

20. Syracuse (6-2)

21. Wake Forest (6-2)

22. NC State (6-2)

23. Oregon State (6-2)

24. Texas (5-3)

25. UCF (6-2)

