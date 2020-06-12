Elissa Brown Issues Statement on Her Experience at Alabama, Racial Inequality

Bama Central
In light of the protests around the nation after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn., African-American student-athletes are sharing their stories of racial injustice. 

On Monday, Bama Central had a lengthy interview with former University of Alabama gymnast Tia Kiaku and her mother detailing their experiences in Tuscaloosa. 

Now, Alabama softball's senior outfielder Elissa Brown is speaking out. She took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to share a message of inspiration to her followers and the Crimson Tide community.

"I am a black woman starting at the University of Alabama," the post read. "And I am so thankful that I am on a team that respects me and allows me to be completely vulnerable almost every day. I do all that I can to be a leader for my team, my sisters, my very best friends. 

"However! I still suffer. I still feel left out. I still feel uncomfortable when asked about my different hairstyles. This post is for every little black girl that loves the game of softball, but is only seen as being ‘fast out of the box.’ You are so much more. You are beautiful, talented and you MATTER. 

"I wish I would have adopted those words sooner in my career because it has not always been easy. Thankful for those like Natasha Watley and A.J. Andrews who it easier and give me the confidence to succeed in this sport and life.

#RepresentationMatters #BLM"

