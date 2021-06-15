Eryk Anders is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
Former University of Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders won the 14th fight of his career over the weekend.
Anders defeated Darren Stewart by unanimous decision after three rounds during UFC 263. It was a rematch of the two’s first fight from back it March that was ruled a no-decision.
The former Crimson Tide standout out-punched Stewart 112-63.
Anders is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week following his victory.
Honorable mention
- Alabama golfers Wilson Furr, Davis Shore and Robby Shelton all qualified for the 2021 U.S Open, which begins on Thursday.
- Over his last four games, San Jose Giants utility player Brett Auerbach went 8-for-14 at the plate with six RBIs and three runs scored. He also hit the first two home runs of his professional career.
- In Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds against the Phoenix Suns.
