Eryk Anders is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Former Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders picked up a win by unanimous decision this weekend at UFC 263

Former University of Alabama linebacker Eryk Anders won the 14th fight of his career over the weekend.

Anders defeated Darren Stewart by unanimous decision after three rounds during UFC 263. It was a rematch of the two’s first fight from back it March that was ruled a no-decision.

The former Crimson Tide standout out-punched Stewart 112-63.

Anders is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week following his victory.

Honorable mention

Alabama golfers Wilson Furr, Davis Shore and Robby Shelton all qualified for the 2021 U.S Open, which begins on Thursday.

Over his last four games, San Jose Giants utility player Brett Auerbach went 8-for-14 at the plate with six RBIs and three runs scored. He also hit the first two home runs of his professional career.

In Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals, Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds against the Phoenix Suns.

Previous winners in 2021:

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton

April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton

April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph

April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton

April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley

May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton

May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride

May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull

May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi

June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright

June 9 - June 15 Eryk Anders