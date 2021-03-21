Everything Maryland Said About Beating UConn, and Facing Alabama Next in NCAA Tournament

Although Maryland went into the game as the lower seed of a first-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament for the first time under head coach Mark Turgeon, it shot 51.2 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range to beat Connecticut 63-54.

The Terps were led by Eric Ayala, who finished with 23 points, shooing 8-for-14 from the field, 3-for-5 from deep and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line.

Here's everything Maryland had say after the game:

Coach Mark Turgeon

Obviously we're very excited, very pleased with our effort tonight. Our guys played with great toughness, really defended. We didn't rebound very well, especially the first ten minutes, we couldn't get a rebound. But we got better as the game went on. Our defense got better as the game went on.

And we made just enough shots and got some layups and made some free throws, and I think beat a really, really good team, a team that's been really hot, playing really well with Bouknight healthy. Guys were locked in defensively. Just a great win for us. To be 4-9 in league and now have a win in the NCAA Tournament against a really good team, it's a great night for Maryland basketball.

Q. I know Eric's been a very important part of your team, a big asset to the team all season. Did you notice anything the last, I don't know, 48 hours that leads you to believe that you would come out as fired as he did today?

COACH TURGEON: We need him to score. We need a lot of guys to score for us to be good. But, no, our guys have been good all week. We felt we played well. We beat a Michigan State team pretty easily. And then we played maybe arguably the best team in the country, Michigan. We had them down in the first half and competed a little bit.

So we had confidence coming into this even though we went 1-1 in the Big Ten Tournament. We played a lot of great teams this year. So we were prepared.

No, Eric got it going. Eric got it going. And then he picked up his second foul. I thought Wigs made big shots. Darryl made a big 3. Donta made some good plays. And later in the game we went back to Eric and he made a lot of great decisions and a lot of great plays for us.

Q. I know the other day when we were talking in the media you said six weeks ago it didn't look so good for the Terps and you guys rallied and fought and got it together. Now to see you're one of the last 32 teams still standing. The job you've had to do this year, the job you've all had to do as a group, how does it feel for you and how does it feel for the whole team?

COACH TURGEON: Yeah, it's a grind of all grinds. It's always a grind. But when you're picked 12th in a great league and you start out 1-5 and 4-9, it's, woo, it's kind of scary. And we sat around talked last night, we're not dumb. We all thought this wasn't going to happen. But we stayed the course. We stayed positive. We kept trying to get better. We started with our defense. Our offense has come a long ways. It's still not great.

So guys are really proud of themselves. We all stuck together. You know, we've become incredibly tough-minded and tough physically. And we really lock in on defense. It's the only chance we have. It's really the only chance we have. If we don't guard we have no chance.

So it's been great to see. We had a really good stretch, won five in a row, then we took a couple nights off. Didn't play particularly great. And then we've been getting better in the postseason. Just really happy for the guys because every player and every coach -- and we're fortunate we get to play basketball, I get it -- but it's been the grind of all grinds for all of us. So to be able to keep playing is really great. For a team that wasn't supposed to even make the postseason, it's good for us.

Q. You turn around and got to play an Alabama team that can shoot the ball. What's the message to your team? You have to turn around and not a lot of time to prepare. You guys having a chance for that, too, what's the overall message right now?

COACH TURGEON: Right now it's enjoy this one. Are you kidding me? It's so hard for us to win. We're going to enjoy the heck out of this one. I'm sure my assistants -- I haven't watched a second of Alabama. I watched a little of their championship game, saw them a few times this year. They're terrific.

To me, they're the fifth No. 1 seed, if there is five No. 1 seeds. They won their league and their conference tournament. That's remarkable. They've had an extraordinary year, so talented. I'll start working on it on the bus home maybe. I want to enjoy it as long as I can. And we'll start getting prepared for them tomorrow.

Q. Do your players have a chip on their shoulder? Do they look at the experts that kind of across the board took UConn and say, hey, we can show people?

COACH TURGEON: Well, if you look at it, they finished third in the Big East. They've got a great player in Bouknight and they've been winning. And it's probably the way it is. Yeah, but did it put a chip on our guys' shoulders? It probably did. Absolutely. We talked about it last night.

It started when we were picked 12th in the league. And they were close to being right. But if we had won those last two games we would have finished sixth. But we've kind of overachieved all of our expectations and continued to do so. So that's fun when you're doing it. But our guys are locked in.

Our guys love each other. And a lot of coaches say that but our guys truly do. For so many guys that don't play a minute to be so supportive and be great. And you sense it every day.

So, yeah, is there a little bit of a chip? Absolutely. But we're also just so thrilled to be here. We're just trying to enjoy the moments because it got taken away last year. We just talked about how fortunate we are to be playing and a lot of people would love to be in our shoes. So let's make the most of it.

Q. This was expected to be really a defensive game but you guys were able to shoot 51 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep. What was the emphasis that kind of you placed with the guys in terms of exploiting this UConn defense?

COACH TURGEON: Well, we just -- sometimes we get a little bit selfish and we don't move the ball. And it's constantly just move the ball, move your bodies. Try to get downhill, play inside/out, make the right decision. It's a constant fight. And, you know, at this time of year you've got to get a great shot for your team every possession.

And we did a pretty good job at that. We had some turnovers out there and not great decisions. We had some really bad possessions where we couldn't even hardly get a shot off. You've got to give UConn credit; they were terrific.

So offense is it's an everyday battle. And just trying to get the guys to keep sharing the ball. We have to do it, because we've got to score some points to win. Our defense can't shut anybody out. But today they really shared it. Eric got going. And we made some big-time shots out there. And we were able to get to the foul line late and were able to get layups late. Those are always good for you.

Q. Mark, I know they had 22 offensive boards but you held them to 32 percent shooting. Would it be fair to say -- and they had a season low in points -- would it be fair to say this was your best defensive effort this season?

COACH TURGEON: We've had a lot of good ones. We've had a lot of good defensive efforts. I think where we were fortunate tonight is on those 18 offensive rebounds in the first half. They hardly had any second-chance points. And they only had four in the second half and got -- I know Sanogo got a putback there.

Kept battling, kept battling. But from 18-4 in the second half was a big step for us. Our guys started to box out long shots and long rebounds and those kind of things. It was best defensive effort. I thought we guarded the ball because those two little guards are special with the ball. I thought we did a great job with them.

And I thought we did a great job putting our hands back and taking it in the chest all night. And that's a credit to our guys playing smart defensively, too.

Q. How concerned were you about the rebounding issue on those first few possessions or really the first ten minutes? And what do you feel like changed other than just effort, maybe, I don't know?

COACH TURGEON: I think the game slowed down a little bit. We guarded the ball better. We adjusted defensively. We changed the things defensively that helped us keep inside position on the boards. And then the guys just said enough's enough. Let's start rebounding.

And one they took right out of Wiggins' hands. He had the rebound, that was one of their four offensive rebounds. And it ended up being his third foul, I believe. If you're in my huddle and you're in our meetings and our practices, we talk about, it's been a battle for us. And the guys just have to have a want-to to be physical and box out.

And Reese Mona went in there, and maybe that's when it changed. Reese went in there and he's given up eight inches, ten inches and he's sitting on the guys' legs out and pushing him out. Maybe that rubbed off on the rest of us.

Q. You've talked to us a lot this season how good teams make opponents pay for their mistakes. It seems like on a bunch of occasions in the first half whether it was Aaron getting a wide-open 3 or Eric getting a wide open 3, you guys buried those open looks. Just how pivotal was that to build moment in the first half, building into the second half?

COACH TURGEON: Yeah, it's everything. When you can't make shots it's demoralizing no matter how well you're playing defensively. We have had some games where we don't make those shots. Guys were fresh. We had six days to get ready -- seven, eight days, whatever it was. And we played inside/out. We did a really nice job of getting in the paint and making some plays and getting guys open looks.

But when it went from, I think, down one, they banked in a 3, to plus 9. That was a really, really good stretch for us right before the half. Thought we could have built it up a little more. But had a couple of bad possessions. But, yeah, when you make shots it makes you look good.

Q. Your guys played obviously a bit of a shorter bench tonight, kind of as you usually have. Galin Smith got the one bench point tonight. How important is it going to be for that group to step up in the next game against Alabama?

COACH TURGEON: They're going to have to. Obviously Galin is going to be excited. He comes from Alabama; he knows those guys. They know his game, too. But it would be nice. And then Jairus never really got in the flow tonight, but he's a big part of who we are. I imagine his minutes will go up. He played 16 tonight.

And we've got a lot of confidence in Reese. It's quick turnaround but it's not back-to-back. So we've got probably a little less than 48 hours -- I don't know when the game is going to be -- to get ready. But we need all eight for us to be successful.

Q. Free throws, 71 percent from the 3-point line, from the free-throw line, is that something you've been working on a lot, because I know during the season you've been struggling with that a little bit, the free-throw line?

COACH TURGEON: Yeah, we struggled with a lot of stuff this year but we just keep fighting. I was happy the guys made them. Jairus missed both. Galin went -- so we were 1-for-4 in the stretch. What was really big was Darryl made his two and that got us going. Remember in this building against Purdue we went 10-for-22 from the foul line I believe. And Darryl missed two right at the beginning of the game.

For him at the same basket to make those two free throws shows growth, shows mental toughness. And we got a lane violation on one and which helped. And Eric was able to get another free throw there.

Yeah, that was a big step for us, make free throws make open 3s, take care of the ball. It's hard to win this time of year. So you've got to do all those things to get a victory.

Q. It seems as if your team's kind of like the reflection of their leaders, yourself and Darryl, and you guys seem to be very scrappy. I mean, this was kind of a scrappy game and you guys ended up coming out on top. Can you talk about how scrappy this team is? I don't know why I like that word.

COACH TURGEON: Yeah, we have to be. It's who we are. We've got some really, really tough guys. Then we have some guys that aren't so tough that are playing tough. So it's the only chance we have. It's the only chance we have.

Our talent level's not where it's been. But our toughness is at an all-time high. We're really truly playing without a true point guard out there and doing it by committee. Different guys are bringing the ball up the court.

So, yeah, I mean, this is who we are. Playing with great toughness. But we're also playing with great confidence and positive energy, which is what we've had to do when you're playing in such a tough league and you're outmanned most nights. You have to do that. So give the league credit. The league's prepared us for a lot of things. But we've got a little toughness and, your word, we are a little bit scrappy.

Eric Ayala

Q. I know we talked a little bit about this before the tournament started but to know you guys were in this thing, you're here and now a win in the tournament. How does it feel to know you guys are one of the last 32 teams standing now in the season?

ERIC AYALA: Oh, just hearing you say that, it's a blessing. You know, I remember first entering the hotel and just seeing all the teams and preparing for our game. It was a little bit more empty than when we first got there. So to be one of the last 32 is definitely a blessing. And just trying to take it one day at a time. Get ready for the next one.

Q. That next one, playing Alabama up next. They're a high-scoring team, can really shoot the 3, a quick turnaround for you guys. How do you turn around and prepare for them so quickly?

ERIC AYALA: Just take it one day at a time. Our coaching staff has a good recovery plan for us right now after the game. Everybody getting ice baths and stuff and eating and just doing the little things off the court that help us in preparing for the Alabama game.

Q. Hakim Hart seems to come up big in key moments. We've seen it a couple times this year. What is it like seeing with that dunk to break the press and immediately getting the charge call on the defensive end? Just that sequence from Hart, what did that do for the team?

ERIC AYALA: He's the key. You know, the games he's played well, I don't think we've lost. He's just an amazing player, watching his growth from last year and having him step into a role this year where we actually count on him a lot. And he's tough. He's smart. And I trust him a lot. He's a big kid and it's just a blessing to see him have success on this stage.

Q. You're normally fired up for a game, I understand that, but the cameras even showed you talking with (indiscernible) after a couple of huge plays. Were you more fired up for this game, not that you were not normally fired up, but seemed like you had a lot of intensity?

ERIC AYALA: It's do or die at this point. You've got to leave it all out there. Empty the tank. I wasn't ready to go home today. I've been having a nice time out here, and just the whole environment is just a special place to be. As a college basketball player, as a child, you dream of being in this environment. And I'm just going to keep dreaming at this point. Just my energy, my intensity, I kind of lead in that way, hoping that guys see my energy and it rubs off on other people.

Q. When you guys had those big dunks from Aaron and Donta, just how much energy did that give you guys? And how much confidence were you guys playing with that out there and just really kind of finding the offensive through?

ERIC AYALA: There were some two big plays, Aaron and Donta. Donta was tremendous out there having to fight down there with the big guys. That's what they do. They compete. Unfortunately, we lack the size, we have to compete a little bit more down there. But they don't complain. They just go and give it their all.

Q. What was your guys' mindset just coming into this in terms of having that confidence to come in and beat this team?

ERIC AYALA: You know, it's hard to explain. As a basketball player, you just -- it's hard not to take each opportunity as a blessing and understand what's at stake. For me, in a moment like this where it's now or never -- and we've been here before. We've been to the tournament, my first year, my freshman year, we won our first game. Last year it was taken away from us. And we had a great team last year.

So coming into this game, you know, I felt like I owe my effort and my energy and everything to basketball, to just come out here and compete. I feel like the team feels the same way, just having everything taken from us and all that we had to go through this year with tests every day and not being able to see our families, not being able to hang out with our friends and just making all these sacrifices.

It's a war, everything we've been through up here, just the whole experience, this has been an awarding experience. And hopefully we get to keep playing.

Q. I think the first possession of the game you kind of got four shots and your defense just from the get-go was like that. Obviously the Big Ten is known for its defense. Did you feel like we have to make UConn play our style of basketball and make this a defensive game?

ERIC AYALA: Yeah, definitely. Going into this games, we definitely want to play Maryland basketball. Coach Turgeon emphasized that a lot this year, just not really worrying about so much the other team -- we do scouting reports and we prepare. But it's really about being the best Maryland team you could be. When we locked in defensively, moving the ball to offense, getting a good shot for the team, things work well for us. And I think we did that today.

Q. Do you feel like today you guys feel like the home team because you guys played here a lot during your time in the Big Ten. Do you feel like you had the home-court advantage there?

ERIC AYALA: Honestly, you know, NCAA, they kind of changed the courts a little bit. It didn't feel like a Purdue court, the arena. They did a nice job putting the March Madness stuff all over the place. And being familiar with the place, though, like the locker rooms and just walking around seeing all the Purdue stuff, it did feel a little more comfortable. But I think the NCAA did a good job with the setup and it didn't look as much like when we was at Purdue. I had a lot of fun out there playing today.

Q. You seem like a guy who really just appreciates and kind of soaks in these type of moments when you win an NCAA Tournament. What's the piece that you remember the most, whether it's kind of on the court afterward or in the locker room, what do you think you'll remember from this game?

ERIC AYALA: Just being counted out. A lot of people didn't really think much of us. A lot of experts didn't think we'd win this game. A lot of people had us last in the Big Ten. And to beat those odds, my whole life I've been beating odds and beating statistics. And that's the most soaking-in moment for me, I'm still beating them. And no matter what people, barriers and stuff they try to put on me or my team all year we just been fighting. That's been our motto, to just keep fighting.

Q. If I can jump in real quick. Eric, do you guys look back like a month and a half ago, February 8th when you picked up your ninth Big Ten loss? Do you look back at that and think, wow, we came a long way now. We just won a round of 64 game?

ERIC AYALA: We had the potential. It's not really a shocker. You know, we worked for it every day in practice, we came and competed. The Big Ten is obviously probably one of the best conferences in the country. And definitely prepared us for a game like this where we finally got to play somebody else. And just having that experience of playing a different team, it was a little comfort in that.

And the Big Ten, man, it's the Big ten Conference it speaks for itself. Every game is a battle. And it's a blessing to be able to play in a conference like that and then come into March Madness and be prepared for it.

Q. Coach just talked a lot about this season how you're at your best when you're driving downhill and attacking the basket. Seemed like it was a big theme for you particularly early on scoring 11 of the team's first 15 points. How much was it an emphasis for you entering this game to establish that presence early and drive downhill and attack the basket early on?

ERIC AYALA: Just taking what the defense gives me. They was kind of giving me the lane and they slacked off. I think I hit a few jump shots. And just providing whatever my team needed. At that time I was able to give my team a spark. And it was just taking one game at a time, one possession at a time, honestly.

Q. Just overall, what was the atmosphere like in the locker room? With Turgeon, what was the emphasis to you guys, and now playing Alabama?

ERIC AYALA: We didn't even talk about Alabama yet, honestly. Just enjoying this moment right now. We worked real hard to get here. And I think Coach and the coaching staff will have us ready to play Alabama when we play them.