FanNation Publishers Pick Georgia Over Alabama to Win SEC Title
Even though the University of Alabama football team is the reigning national champion, a FanNation panel of Southeastern Conference publishers picked another team to win the 2021 league title.
The Sports Illustrated-affiliated network sites opted for Georgia.
Coming off an 8-2 season, the Bulldogs last won the SEC championship in 2017, when they defeated Auburn 28-7 in the title game.
Kirby Smart’s team returns numerous key players, plays in the league’s perceived easier division this season, the East, and Georgia doesn’t have Alabama LSU or Texas A&M as a crossover opponent during the regular season.
There’s also the marquee season opener against Clemson at Charlotte, N.C. on Sept. 4, but that obviously doesn’t count toward the SEC standings.
Georgia quarterback JT Daniels was the predicted offensive player of the year, with Alabama linebacker Christian Harris and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley sharing the defensive honors.
As for preseason All-SEC selections, Alabama and Georgia tied for the most overall, with 11, although the Crimson Tide had the most first-team selections with seven, including five on defense.
The Bulldogs had the exact opposite with four on the first team and seven second-team selections.
As for the selection process:
• Instead of two running backs, three wide receivers were selected.
• Defensively, there was no set formation used. The core voting featured three linemen, three linebackers and four defensive backs, with the final spot going to the player with the most overall votes. It turned out to be a defensive back on both the first and second teams.
• Ties were not broken.
• Every school in the SEC had players receive votes.
FanNation Preseason All-SEC
First team
Offense
QB: JT Daniels, Georgia
RB: Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
WR: John Metchie III, Alabama
WR: Treylon Burks, Arkansas
WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU
TE: Jalen Wydermeyer, Texas A&M
OL: Evan Neal, Alabama
OL: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL: Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Defense
DL: Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
DL: Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB: Christian Harris, Alabama
LB: Zakoby McClain, Auburn
DB: Derek Stingley, LSU
DB: Kaiir Elam, Florida
DB: Eli Ricks, LSU
DB: Josh Jobe, Alabama
DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama
Specialists
K: Cade York, LSU
P: Jake Camarda, Georgia
PR: Derek Stingley, LSU
KR: Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Second team
Offense
QB: Matt Corrall, Ole Miss
RB: Kevin Harris, South Carolina
WR: Dontario Drummond, LSU
WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR: Arik Gilbert, Georgia/Jaden Walley, Mississippi State
TE: Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama
OL: Edward Ingram, LSU
OL: Cade Mays, Tennessee
OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia/Charles Cross, Mississippi State
C: Nick Brahms, Auburn/Liam Shanahan, LSU
Defense
DL: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
DL: Sam Williams Ole Miss
DL: Zachary Carter, Florida
LB: Grant Morgan, Arkansas
LB: Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB: Brenton Cox, Florida; Owen Pappoe, Auburn; Mike Jones Jr., LSU
DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
DB: Tykee Smith, Georgia
DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama
DB: Smoke Monday, Auburn
DB: Lewis Cine, Georgia/Derion Kendrick, Georgia
Specialists
K: Will Reichard, Alabama; Anders Carlson, Auburn
P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee; Mac Brown, Ole Miss
PR: Kearis Jackson, Georgia/Ainias Smith Texas A&M
KR: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Predicted SEC Players of the Year
Offense: JT Daniels, Georgia
Defense: Christian Harris, Alabama/Derek Stingley, LSU
Special teams: Jake Camarda, Georgia
Predicted SEC Order of Finish
East
1 Georgia
2 Florida
3 Kentucky
4 Missouri
5 South Carolina
6 Tennessee
7 Vanderbilt
West
1 Alabama
2 Texas A&M
3 Ole Miss
4 LSU
5 Auburn
6 Arkansas
7 Mississippi State
SEC champion: Georgia