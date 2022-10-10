Film Room: Alabama's Defensive Pressure on Key Third Downs

When Alabama's offense couldn't get much done against Texas A&M, the defense stepped up an an enormous way.

Just like old times, right?

Across the entirety of Alabama's 24-20 win over the Aggies, the Crimson Tide defense forced Texas A&M into 17 third down situations. In those situations, the Aggies were just 5-of-17, or a mere 29 percent.

In third-and-long situations, especially, Alabama had a special package where it played three standing up linebackers to pass rush, with one down defensive lineman. Alabama was able to put immense pressure on Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King and was able to get off the field on third down time and time again thanks to the pass rush as well as the coverage downfield by the secondary.

Alabama recorded three sacks in the game, all of which came on third down. Sophomore linebacker Dallas Turner recorded two sacks while junior Chris Braswell added one of his own.

Star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. did not record a sack for the Crimson Tide, but his presence was felt in the backfield by King all night long. Of Alabama's 14 quarterback hurries in the game, Anderson was responsible for eight of them.

Thanks to the constant pressure Alabama was able to get on King throughout the game as well as stellar play from cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold, the Crimson Tide defense gave the offense enough stops to come away with a victory.

Below are some of the plays where Alabama utilized its defensive talent schematically to create pressure and get the Aggies off the field.

3rd and 3, 0:50 1Q

Alabama's first sack of the game came in a third-and-short situation, which is considerably more difficult for a defense to stop because the offense has the freedom to keep the defense guessing whether it will be a run or a pass.

Alabama lined up with two down defensive linemen and two linebackers on the edge that all showed that they were going to rush the quarterback. Once the ball is snapped, Alabama blitzed middle linebacker Henry To'o To'o to provide added pressure.

The defensive line got an excellent push and drove King back immediately. King thought he saw a seam on the right side to take off and run, but Turner worked his man above King's position and was able to release off his block right as King stepped out of the pocket to bring him down for a sack.

3rd and 7, 10:17 2Q

Later on, Alabama utilized its aforementioned three-outside-linebacker formation in a third-and-long.

Sophomore Jamil Burroughs lined up as the lone down defensive lineman, while Turner, Braswell and Anderson all stood up on the outside as rushers.

On the left side, Braswell and Anderson nearly stacked themselves in their alignment, which Alabama head coach Nick Saban said after the game was to ensure that Texas A&M would have a difficult time double-teaming Anderson on his pass rush.

To'o To'o blitzed once again and Turner immediately brought explosive pressure from the right side, causing King to have to scramble out to the left side of the field.

Anderson disengaged his block and would have had an easy sack, but Turner was faster and carried his speed off the edge to the other side of the backfield and recorded the sack himself.

3rd and 10, 5:16 2Q

Alabama lined up in the exact same formation later in the second quarter resulting in its third sack of the game.

To'o To'o blitzed again, but the only difference was this time Anderson stunted to the inside of the offensive line while Braswell took on the blocker on the outside of their stack.

Turner proved to be too fast for Texas A&M's left tackle once again, but this time King didn't have the option to roll out to his right as Braswell had already worked the right tackle up the field.

King attempted to step up into the pocket, but he ran into his offensive lineman and Turner picked up the sack from behind.

4th and 3, 13:43 4Q

It's not a third-and-long, but this 4th-and-3 was incredibly important for getting Texas A&M off the field in the fourth quarter.

Despite the short yardage situation, Alabama still puts its three pass-rushing linebackers of Turner, Anderson and Braswell on the field with one down lineman, but instead of stacking Anderson and Braswell on one side, spread the defenders across the line to plug the middle of the field.

Anderson bull rushed the right tackle and easily beat him on the outside, which became a recurring theme in Alabama's pass rush success throughout the game.

Unfortunately for King, the play was a designed rollout to the right, so he rolled right into the instant pressure from Anderson and was forced to throw the ball into the dirt so he didn't have to give up a sack.

Going forward, Alabama must continue to utilize its elite pass rushers to have success, especially with the uncertainty of Bryce Young's injury.

Alabama's defense ranks sixth in the country allowing just 12.5 points per game, but it will be tested thoroughly this coming week against a Tennessee offense second nationally with over 46 points per contest.

If Alabama wants to slow down Tennessee the pass rush will be pivotal given Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker's high-level threat as a passer.

See Also:

Get your Crimson Tide tickets from SI Tickets HERE