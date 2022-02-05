Five Second-Year Players Alabama Will Need to Step Up Next Season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Dallas Turner and Kool-Aid McKinstry demonstrated their talent on defense while fellow SI99 members Ja’Corey Brooks and JoJo Earle both flashed their playmaking abilities at times on the other side of the ball last season. However, not every member of Alabama’s star-studded 2021 class made the same type of impact during their first year with the program.
While it’s easy to be enamored by the next wave of talent making its way to Tuscaloosa, let’s not forget about some of the names that were generating some buzz at this time last year. The Crimson Tide saw a few of its big-name recruits fall short of their lofty expectations last year, but it’s far too early to write off any of the promising prospects.
Earlier this week, Nick Saban spoke about some of his team’s freshmen frustrations from last season, stating that in several cases players’ shortcomings were a product of them not taking the steps to ensure their progression on the field.
“At a place like Alabama, you need to grind every day so that when you get an opportunity, you’re going to be ready to take advantage of it,” Saban said. “Because you are going to get recognized, and you’re going to get looked by a lot of people. So, you want to create value for yourself.”
That said, adjusting to Alabama isn’t easy, and oftentimes it takes players a season before things begin to click in the Crimson Tide’s process. With that in mind, here are five second-year players who will look to step things up this season.
Agiye Hall, wide receiver
2021 stats: Seven games, four receptions, 72 receiving yards
Outlook: Hall is perhaps the best example of what Nick Saban was talking about in his statement. The four-star receiver was the talk of last year’s A-Day game where he showed off his elite catch radius while recording four receptions for 72 yards. However, he failed to follow that up during the season, putting up the exact same statistical totals over seven appearances.
Hall appeared to turn the corner during Alabama’s postseason run as he received praise from Saban and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. The freshman receiver then displayed his big-play ability during the national championship game, pulling in two receptions for 52 yards while receiving extended reps due to injuries to starters John Metchie III and Jameson Williams.
Despite the departures of Metchie and Williams this offseason, Hall will still have to fight for a starting spot in Alabama’s offense this year. The Crimson Tide brought in a two-year starter in Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton, while Brooks appears to be first in line for the other starting role at outside corner. That figures to leave Hall, Earle and rising junior Traeshon Holden as the three leading candidates for the remaining first-team role. Alabama also brought in five freshmen receivers, including SI99 members Kendrick Law and Shazz Preston who should contribute to the competition.
J.C. Latham, offensive lineman
2021 stats: 14 games, 142 offensive snaps, 53.4 pass-blocking grade (Pro Football Focus), 77.9 run-blocking grade (PFF)
Outlook: Latham was able to work his way into Alabama’s second-team unit and saw a season-high 55 offensive snaps at right guard during the Cotton Bowl where he filled in for an injured Emil Ekiyor Jr. Still, the No. 8 player in last year’s SI99 didn’t play near as much as he some projected him to after joining the Crimson Tide as a prized tackle out of IMG Academy.
Latham saw time in 14 games but only received offensive snaps in nine of those as he also worked on the field goal/extra point team. It’s somewhat concerning that the five-star talent was unable to break into the first-team unit given Alabama’s struggles on the line throughout the season. However, it is worth pointing out that last season was just his third as an offensive lineman as he spent his first two seasons exclusively on the defensive side of the ball.
Alabama is looking to replace both of its starting tackles from last season in Evan Neal and Chris Owens. Latham, 6-foot-6, 325 pounds is built like a prototypical tackle. If he’s able to take the next step over the next few months, he could see himself serving as one of the bookends to the Crimson Tide’s front this fall.
Tommy Brockermeyer, offensive lineman
2021 stats: Did not play.
Outlook: Brockermeyer was the crown jewel of Alabama’s recruiting class last season, coming to Tuscaloosa as the top-ranked offensive tackle and No. 5 overall player in the SI99. Despite his high billing, he didn’t see the field for a single snap during his first year of college.
Last month, his father, Blake, told local Tuscaloosa radio station Tide 100.9 that Tommy and his twin brother James were supposed to play against New Mexico State but that Tommy got sick causing the two to miss the game. Blake also revealed that Tommy “got a little bit tweaked up towards the end of the season” which could also explain his lack of action.
This offseason will allow Tommy, 6-foot-5, 305 pounds, the opportunity to put on more weight and polish up his game. Despite his lack of action last year, he should compete for one of the two opening roles at tackle.
Deontae Lawson, inside linebacker
2021 stats: 4 games, 11 defensive snaps
Outlook: Like Hall, Lawson lit up last year’s spring game, recording four tackles, including one for a loss, with two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. The inside linebacker’s lack of production was a bit more explainable than the receivers as he had several experienced options in front of him on the depth chart, including starters Christian Harris and Henry To’o To’o who recorded a combined 191 stops.
With Harris departing for the NFL and Shane Lee leaving for Southern California this offseason, Lawson’s road to the first-team defense cleared up quite a bit. The athletic defender will now compete with fifth-year senior Jaylen Moody for the starting role alongside To’o To’o this season.
Terrion Arnold, defensive back
2021 stats: Did not play
Outlook: Arnold was one of Alabama’s top defensive back targets in last year’s class but failed to see the field during his freshman season due to the Crimson Tide’s depth in the secondary. Despite not recording a snap, Arnold worked his way up the depth chart and was participating in drills with the second-team offense toward the end of the season.
Last month, Arnold’s former high school teammate, Makari Vickers, told BamaCentral that the Crimson Tide corner was discouraged about his lack of action at times this season but is totally bought into improving within Alabama’s process.
“I think he was frustrated with the idea of him not playing, but getting a lot of reps in practice helped him kind of develop faster,” Vickers said. “He is actually thankful of how things took place so he could get more acquainted with the speed of the college game and get bigger, stronger and faster.”
Arnold is currently working at the cornerback position but has the versatility to play anywhere in the secondary. It’s hard to imagine the 6-foot, 188-pound defensive back not making more of an impact in his second year.