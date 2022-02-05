Five Second-Year Players Alabama Will Need to Step Up Next Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Dallas Turner and Kool-Aid McKinstry demonstrated their talent on defense while fellow SI99 members Ja’Corey Brooks and JoJo Earle both flashed their playmaking abilities at times on the other side of the ball last season. However, not every member of Alabama’s star-studded 2021 class made the same type of impact during their first year with the program.

While it’s easy to be enamored by the next wave of talent making its way to Tuscaloosa, let’s not forget about some of the names that were generating some buzz at this time last year. The Crimson Tide saw a few of its big-name recruits fall short of their lofty expectations last year, but it’s far too early to write off any of the promising prospects.

Earlier this week, Nick Saban spoke about some of his team’s freshmen frustrations from last season, stating that in several cases players’ shortcomings were a product of them not taking the steps to ensure their progression on the field.

“At a place like Alabama, you need to grind every day so that when you get an opportunity, you’re going to be ready to take advantage of it,” Saban said. “Because you are going to get recognized, and you’re going to get looked by a lot of people. So, you want to create value for yourself.”

That said, adjusting to Alabama isn’t easy, and oftentimes it takes players a season before things begin to click in the Crimson Tide’s process. With that in mind, here are five second-year players who will look to step things up this season.