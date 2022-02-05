These Newcomers Will Make an Impact for Alabama in 2022

Several freshmen and transfers are already on campus and should step in and have significant roles for the fall football season.

Alabama didn’t have the No. 1 signing class for 2022, losing out to Texas A&M. You can't win them all.

The signing class was still impressive. It's one of the Crimson Tide's best classes, loaded with high-caliber freshmen and quality transfers.

So, which ones will have an immediate impact for the 2022 season? Let's take a look.

Tight end

Jahleel Billingsley left for Texas, but Alabama picked up a signee that is almost just like him.

Amari NiBlack, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound athlete from Clearwater, Florida, has all the tools you want in a tight end – speed, power and size that make him a prime receiving target.

The tight end position is evolving somewhat into a slot receiver, like Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), Kyle Pitts (Atlanta Falcons), George Kittle (San Franciso 49ers). NiBlack is that type of player.

Cameron Latu is the returning starter, but NiBlack will surely get an opportunity to make contributions.

Jermaine Burton Photo | USA TODAY

Wide receiver

The wide receiver corp got a little smaller with the loss of all three starters – John Metchie III, Jameson Williams and Slade Bolden.

There is a wealth of talent returning, however, and one transfer could be in the starting rotation. He’s someone Alabama is already familiar with.

Jermaine Burton is a 6-foot 200-pound junior who played at Georgia for two seasons and had nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ national title campaign.

Alabama recruited Burton out of high school, but he chose the Bulldogs. The California native found it hard to find playing time, however, and has more than a fair chance of finding a starting role at Alabama.

Jahmyr Gibbs Adam Hagy, USAToday photos

Running back

Like wide receiver, the starting job is open with the departure of Brian Robinson. Camar Wheaton transferred and there are three solid returning players.

Alabama added depth at the position with the signing of Emmanuel Henderson, Kendrick Law and Jamarion Miller.

But Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs, a 5-11 200-pound junior, could be a perfect pickup. His hands make him an ideal back for Alabama. He caught 36 passes for 476 yards for Georgia Tech in 2021, along with 746 rushing yards. He’s similar to Najee Harris with his versatility, ability to make quick cuts and field vision.

Tyler Booker

Offensive line

The loss of left tackle Evan Neal won’t go unnoticed next season, and Chris Owens has to be replaced at right tackle. Of the three offensive linemen signees, Tyler Booker has the best chance to make an impact.

No one is suggesting he will earn a starting job, but there are lots of questions that need answering. Some talented guys are back in Emil Ekiyor Jr., J.C. Latham, Javion Cohen, Darrian Dalcourt, Damieon George and Tommy Brockermeyer. Still, there is a chance for a guy like Booker to come in and make a significant contribution and earn a spot on the depth chart.

Booker was an early signee in December and is on campus learning the ropes. Although Alabama is losing Neal, the Crimson Tide is gaining another IMG Academy product in Booker, who has experience at right and left tackle.

Jeremiah Alexander Photo | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

Outside linebacker/Edge rusher

No one is taking the starting spots of Will Anderson or Dallas Turner. They are a dynamic combination, especially with how Turner stepped up during the final three games. They could help the Crimson Tide be one of the scariest pass-rushing defenses in the nation.

That didn’t stop Nick Saban from going out and getting a couple more edge rushers. Early enrollee Jeremiah Alexander is the No. 8 overall player in the SI99 rankings, and earned it with 93 tackles and 10 sacks for Thompson this past season.

Jihaad Campbell Photo | Jihaad Campbell's Twitter account, @RealJihaadC

Jihaad Campbell, another early enrollee and No. 26 on the SI99 list, came on strong in his senior season to lead IMG Academy, He’s a mid-size player at 6-3, 220, but his motor runs high. He consistently gets up field and chases down the quarterback. He will get some snaps next season.

Khurtiss Perry Photo | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensive line

The interior took a hit with Phil Mathis and LaBryan Ray leaving, and there are several players ready to step in.

Khurtiss Perry is already on campus and could be one of the impact players on the line. At 6-2, 260 pounds, the No. 33 overall player on the SI99 list doesn’t have much length, but does have a nice burst of speed. If he has a good spring, hits the weight room hard and utilizes his speed, Perry could find a role early.

Eli Ricks

Defensive back

It’s hard for a true freshman to find his way onto the field in a Saban-coached defense, particularly at defensive back. There is just too much thrown at these guys in a short time.

That’s why the addition of LSU transfer Eli Ricks works out well for Alabama. Ricks is a guy that’s been in a college system for two years, and he’s got a good chance to make a name for himself in the Crimson Tide secondary. He was an All-SEC Freshman and second-team All-SEC.