September 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Florida Coach Dan Mullen Playing QB Shell Game with Alabama Looming

Gators still plan to play both Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson when Crimson Tide visits the Swamp for an SEC Championship Game rematch.
Author:
Publish date:

Florida coach Dan Mullen wasn't going to tip his hand through the offseason, and he certainly won't do so now with No. 1 Alabama due to visit on Saturday. 

Two games into the regular season and the Gators' quarterback competition is still going strong, especially after No. 13 Florida's 42-20 victory against South Florida at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday. 

Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson combined for 500 of their team's 666 total yards.

"Yes," Mullen said after career victory No. 100 (although none of them have been against Nick Saban). "You'll see both of them play every single game."

Against USF, Jones started and completed 14 of his 22 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. On the ground he had  11 carries for 82 yards, with a 33-yard touchdown run.

However, he also had two costly turnovers that results in half of USF's points. 

"Those are just some growing mistakes," Mullen said. "The first one was a bad one. The second one he has to speed up his read. He was late on the throw. Those are things you have to continue to learn. I thought he played much better than last week — in the first half, for sure — and I think we just got sloppy in the second half. You have to execute every snap in the game. There are so few opportunities."

Richardson only three passes, but completed them all, including two for touchdowns of 75 and 41 yards. Thanks to an 80-yard touchdown he finished with 115 rushing yards on four carries. 

"He does some special things," Mullen said. "He doesn't always do the right things." 

The coach didn't elaborate. 

He also didn't say much about Richardson pulling up and grabbing his hamstring following his touchdown run. Mullen referred to it as a tweak, but the quarterback didn't return. 

There's only six more days of Mullen being as vague as possible about his quarterbacks, other than to say that he has two good ones, until Alabama visits Florida on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (CBS).  

Dan Mullen
All Things Bama

Florida Coach Dan Mullen Playing QB Shell Game with Alabama Looming

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Revenge

Ryan Kelly game cover, Sept, 12, 2015 vs. Middle Tennessee
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Nick_Saban_press_conference_after_Mercer-613d59e974d7d2649c19071e_Sep_12_2021_1_53_39
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama defeated Mercer

Will Reichard vs. Mercer
All Things Bama

Notebook: Penalties Add Up for Alabama

Bryce Young and John Metchie III
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 48, Mercer 14

Kool-Aid McKinstry after first career touchdown
All Things Bama

Freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry Impresses in First Alabama Start

Jase McClellan celebrates a touchdown
All Things Bama

Jase McClellan on Three-Touchdown Performance: "I was just doing what a teammate does"