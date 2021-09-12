Florida Coach Dan Mullen Playing QB Shell Game with Alabama Looming

Gators still plan to play both Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson when Crimson Tide visits the Swamp for an SEC Championship Game rematch.

Florida coach Dan Mullen wasn't going to tip his hand through the offseason, and he certainly won't do so now with No. 1 Alabama due to visit on Saturday.

Two games into the regular season and the Gators' quarterback competition is still going strong, especially after No. 13 Florida's 42-20 victory against South Florida at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.

Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson combined for 500 of their team's 666 total yards.

"Yes," Mullen said after career victory No. 100 (although none of them have been against Nick Saban). "You'll see both of them play every single game."

Against USF, Jones started and completed 14 of his 22 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. On the ground he had 11 carries for 82 yards, with a 33-yard touchdown run.

However, he also had two costly turnovers that results in half of USF's points.

"Those are just some growing mistakes," Mullen said. "The first one was a bad one. The second one he has to speed up his read. He was late on the throw. Those are things you have to continue to learn. I thought he played much better than last week — in the first half, for sure — and I think we just got sloppy in the second half. You have to execute every snap in the game. There are so few opportunities."

Richardson only three passes, but completed them all, including two for touchdowns of 75 and 41 yards. Thanks to an 80-yard touchdown he finished with 115 rushing yards on four carries.

"He does some special things," Mullen said. "He doesn't always do the right things."

The coach didn't elaborate.

He also didn't say much about Richardson pulling up and grabbing his hamstring following his touchdown run. Mullen referred to it as a tweak, but the quarterback didn't return.

There's only six more days of Mullen being as vague as possible about his quarterbacks, other than to say that he has two good ones, until Alabama visits Florida on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (CBS).