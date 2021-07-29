Former Alabama Gymnast Joins Crimson Tide Coaching Staff

After spending two decades in the club gymnastics world, Gina Quinlan becomes a part of the collegiate gymnastics scene again.

Alabama gymnastics announced a new addition to the coaching staff Thursday afternoon.

Former Crimson Tide gymnast and 2000 SEC Champion Gina Quinlan is the new assistant coach for Alabama.

"I am more than thrilled to be returning to my alma mater to continue my coaching career," Quinlan said in a press release. "The University of Alabama is committed to academic excellence, with tremendous energy, pride, and tradition surrounding our athletics program. The dominance of Alabama Athletics is unparalleled."

She has spent more than 20 years in club gymnastics with the last 11 at Metroplex Gymnastics in Allen, Texas. Quinlan has helped coach more than 30 gymnasts to NCAA Division I scholarships and developed several Junior Olympic National Team Members.

"I have spent over 21 years in the club gymnastics community and look forward to furthering those relationships and continuing to recruit more of the nation’s best athletes to advance their careers at the Alabama," Quinlan said.

Alabama head coach Dana Duckworth said she is excited to have Quinlan join the staff.

"She brings extraordinary depth to our team as a veteran coach with an incredible, process-oriented, technical eye," Duckworth said in a press release. "She is a compassionate woman whose experience and style aligns with the core values of Alabama gymnastics. In speaking with several of her former gymnasts who went on to compete at the NCAA level, it was apparent that she develops genuine, authentic connections with her athletes and had a direct positive impact on the rest of their lives well beyond the arena floor."

Quinlan is replacing Bill Lorenz on the staff who was an assistant coach from 2015-2021. She joins fellow assistant coach Ryan Roberts, who has been on staff since 2018, and volunteer assistant Oleksii Koltakov, who joined the program in 2021.

"I am very excited to work with Dana, Ryan, Oleksii and this talented team and to continue to help develop young women not only as athletes, but as whole people," Quinlan said.