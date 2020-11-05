SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Former Alabama PG Kira Lewis Jr. Gaining Steam As a Lottery Pick Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former University of Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. is gaining a lot of buzz heading into the final weeks leading up to the 2020 NBA draft on Nov. 18.

That buzz could see Lewis wind up as a lottery pick when it's all said and done.

Recently, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats had a FaceTime call with Lewis, who was joined by New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, general manager Scott Perry and senior VP William Wesley. 

The Knicks own the No. 8 pick and have reportedly been eyeing the Meridianville, Ala. native.

"I've known those guys for a little bit," Oats told the media via Zoom on Thursday. "They made the connection when they were interviewing Kira and they just FaceTimed me. I coached Kira for a year. He's a great kid. They have a great staff there in New York. I have no idea where that's going but I guess they are interviewing all kinds of people leading into the draft. I don't want people to take to much out of it. It's just a common connection. I coached Kira and i knew those guys when they were with the Pistons when I was up in Michigan. 

"I think they wanted to make Kira feel a little more welcome. We chopped it up and joked around a bit. Talked about Kira's game for a minute then I got off. I know the Knicks are getting a lot of media attention there in New York and they have a high draft pick. They gotta make sure they get the right pick."

Lewis, the lightning-quick point guard, is coming off of a sophomore campaign where he averaged 18.5 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.8 rebounds across 31 games under Oats. He also earned All-SEC First Team honors while shooting 46 percent from the field and almost 37 percent from three-point range. 

Oats thinks he would be a good fit in the Big Apple if it were to fall that way. 

"Thibodeau is going to get their defense squared up and I think Kira's defense got a lot better last year," Oats said. "We talked about that. I think he is a very talented kid. I think the way the NBA is played now -- it's so spread out and wide open -- you can't put your hands on guys defensively. With the speed and skill level Kira has, he can get in the paint whenever he wants and makes plays. He did well in our system that is so wide open and I think he'll make a great NBA player.

"It will be interesting to see what happens. I'd love for him to go to New York. I think he would be great there. Shoot, I'd like to come to New York and watch a few games when our season is over."

The second-year Alabama coach revealed that almost every team in the league has reached out for more information on Lewis, so it might be getting clearer that the Crimson Tide could have its second guard in three years go in the lottery portion of the draft, joining Collin Sexton in 2018.

"Honestly, from the end of our season until now, it's all NBA teams but maybe one or two," Oats said. "Just about all of them have reached out to do their due diligence ... It's getting sorted out. Those teams kind of in the middle of the lottery to mid-first round, everyone in that range is doing their homework. We are still getting a lot of teams reaching out to us. 

"Kira has zero red flags as a kid. He's a great person off the floor. He works hard and he's in the gym. They can see what he can do on the court. They want to know what he is like off of it." 

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Saban, Phidarian Mathis Note Defensive Improvements Heading into LSU

The Crimson Tide defense has gotten noticeably better with each and every game

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Alabama's John Metchie III Becoming Inspiration for Canadians at the Highest Level of College Football

For Alabama's breakout wide receiver in 2020, he is playing for more than the Crimson Tide with a whole country watching

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Basketball's Nate Oats Emphasizes Chemistry Between Returners and New Players

With just three weeks to go before the start of the 2020-2021 season, Oats described his team's chemistry as solid heading into the Nov. 25 start date

Joey Blackwell

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 51-55

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

Throwback Thursday: Alabama had to Overcome Early Miscue to Beat Vanderbilt in 1962

The Alabama defense didn't give up a point against Vanderbilt, but the Crimson Tide wasn't able to notch a shutout during the 1962 win

J. Bank

Crimson Tikes: Big Baby

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Alabama Basketball Announces 2020-2021 Non-Conference Schedule

The Crimson Tide will play a total of nine non-conference games, four of which will be in Tuscaloosa, four at a neutral site, then one on the road in Norman against Oklahoma

UA_Athletics

by

TylerMartin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 5, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Alabama Football Refusing to Take LSU Lightly

This season's meeting between the Crimson Tide and Tigers has a different feel from last year's given the LSU's recent struggles

Tyler Martin

LSU's Ed Orgeron Impressed with Alabama Offense

The Tigers' head coach spoke highly of the Crimson Tide's offensive line and playmakers

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin