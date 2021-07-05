Sports Illustrated home
Free Offer: First 100 to Sign Up on New BamaCentral Message Board

Just A Minute: BamaCentral announces new additions to the staff, launches new message board in addition to premium service
It's July, which means it's time to start talking football again. SEC media days are just two weeks away, and then we're down to the start of fall camps just two weeks later. 

Summer's going by fast, isn't it?

Here at BamaCentral, we're getting ready for the start of kickoff, and for us it means some dramatic changes including doubling the size of our staff. 

So here are three things we're very excited to announce: 

1) Katie Windham 

A lot of you already know Katie from our softball and gymnastics coverage. She's going to be staying on those sports, in addition to football and recruiting as a full-time part of the BamaCentral team. 

2) Harrison Holland 

Harrison was an intern with us last year, filled in at various games and did our "This Week with the Crimson Tide" segments. He's going to be helping out a lot in basketball, but also as a regular part of BamaCentral. 

3) The new message board

Check it our at bamacentralforums.com and the first 100 people to register to join will get it free for a year. It's normally part of our premium service, but for those who just want to do the message board it'll soon be $20 for a year.

A final thing to note about our message board, we have forums dedicated to sports other than football and recruiting, with basketball, baseball and softball. We have the rest grouped together, but if the demand is there we'll gladly add more.  

We're still in the process of adding things, but we're excited about the upcoming season. We hope you are too. 

Thanks for being at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for all things Crimson Tide. 

Christopher Walsh's commentary Just A Minute appears regularly on BamaCentral  

