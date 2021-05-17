Full 2021 NCAA Softball Championship Bracket Revealed

Check out who Alabama will be facing in the 64-team field of the tournament

On Sunday evening, the NCAA revealed the full 64-team field for the 2021 NCAA Softball Championship.

Among the 64 teams were the top 16 seeds, with No. 1 Oklahoma taking the top overall seed. No. 2 UCLA is set to host its own regional as well.

Seven of the 16 top seeds hailed from the Southeastern Conference. The highest of the SEC teams was No. 3 Alabama, with Florida hosting as a No. 4 seed and Arkansas, LSU, Missouri and Kentucky taking the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth seeds, respectively.

Kentucky was the final host seed, coming in at No. 14. In total 12 of the SEC's 14 teams made the national tournament.

The 16 Regionals are composed of four teams each, with the teams playing a double-elimination tournament in order to determine a champion. The top team from each Regional advances to their respective Super Regional, where each team plays a best-of-three series to see who moves on the Women's College World Series.

The final eight teams play the WCWS in Oklahoma City. The first part is similar to a regional, with the eight teams playing a double-elimination style tournament. The two winners then play a best-of-three series to determine the overall tournament champion.

You'll find the full schedule of regionals below. Times and TV listings for the Super Regionals and the Women's College World Series will be determined following the conclusion of each round:

Regionals : Friday, May 21 through Sunday, May 23. Regional competition will be Thursday, May 20 through Saturday, May 22 for regionals that have a team with a no-competition-on-Sunday policy

: Friday, May 21 through Sunday, May 23. Regional competition will be Thursday, May 20 through Saturday, May 22 for regionals that have a team with a no-competition-on-Sunday policy Super Regionals : Thursday, May 27 through Saturday, May 29 or Friday, May 28 through Sunday, May 30

: Thursday, May 27 through Saturday, May 29 or Friday, May 28 through Sunday, May 30 Women's College World Series: Thursday, June 3 through Wednesday, June 9

Here is a look at the full bracket, including times and TV listings: