Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball vs Memphis

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After defeating then-No. 1 Houston on Saturday, Alabama didn't get much time to rest before a hard-nosed and tough Memphis team came to Coleman Coliseum Tuesday night.

Despite the quick turnaround, the No. 4 Crimson Tide came away with a 91-88 win.

Here are some of my thoughts after the game:

1. Alabama showed resiliency once again.

This is becoming a recurring theme of this season's team.

First, it was the absolute battle of the North Carolina game in the PK85 in Portland where Alabama absolutely refused to give up. Then, it was the 15-point comeback on the road against Houston.

Tonight it was a pesky Memphis team that just wouldn't go away. Alabama kept the Tigers at arms length the entire game, but it wasn't easy. Every time Alabama took a 6- or 8-point lead in the second half, Memphis would storm right back and tie the game.

Despite never being able to pull away, Alabama consistently answers Memphis' runs with runs of their own, showing its own mental toughness.

2. A letdown was avoided.

This is the game where it all went wrong last season.

You all know the story by now. Last season Alabama was 8-1, coming off an emotional win against Houston, and travelled to Memphis and got embarrassed. Which arguably began the downward spiral of the rest of the season.

Fast forward to last night Alabama was once again 8-1, once again coming off an emotional win over Houston. It would have been easy for the quick turnaround and high of last game to result in a letdown game where the Crimson Tide didn't come ready to play and let the game get away from it.

Alabama proved it has a different mentality than last year's team though, and didn't let that happen.

3. Brandon Miller broke out of his slump.

By the time Miller made his first field goal of the game there were just a few minutes left in the first half. It was his first field goal in a collegiate basketball game in nearly 60 minutes of game time — his first since the South Dakota State game.

Once he saw that first shot go in, though, it was lights out.

Miller scored 24 points in the game — tied for his second-highest of the season — and did it on an efficient 7-for-13 shooting from the floor. 21 of those points game in the second half, seeming to always get a bucket when Alabama needed it to keep Memphis just far enough away.

We've seen Miller's mental toughness shine through this season. He doesn't let offensive success dictate how hard he plays, but before last night there were some doubters questioning whether he can perform at a high level against elite defenses.

Considering Memphis has a top-20 defense in the nation according to KenPom, I think we can put those worries to rest.

4. Darius Miles provided really good minutes.

Miles was a staple in the rotation a season ago, but the slew of newcomers this season as well as a foot injury early on in the year have kept him on the bench for much of the season so far.

Prior to Tuesday's game, Miles had played in three games for a total of 17 minutes and had yet to score a point. He played 13 minutes and scored seven points against Memphis.

Miles displayed a perfect example of being ready when your number is called. He didn't get down on himself because he wasn't playing. He kept bringing positive energy on the bench every game, was a good teammate, and when it was time for him to play he carried that energy over to the court with him.

He guarded pretty well, made the shots he needed to take, and was trusted by Oats to be on the floor in crunch time.

5. This Alabama team continues to show its crazy depth.

Before the game, we learned sophomore guard and starter Nimari Burnett will be out indefinitely after requiring wrist surgery.

For many teams around the country, losing a player that defends as well as Burnett would be detrimental. Not for Alabama, though.

Oats slid freshman Jaden Bradley into the starting lineup after his recent stellar play and he was superb on both side of the ball. He scored 10 points and dished out five assists in his 22 minutes of action and did an impressive job guarding Memphis' Kendric Davis.

Davis wasn't going to be slowed by anyone — he scored 30 points and willed Memphis to staying in the game — but Bradley had a few jaw dropping moments guarding Davis one-on-one that showed his potential to be a future all-SEC defender.

Even besides Bradley, Alabama had nine players play 13 or more minutes without Burnett in the rotation. That's still without St. Bonaventure transfer Dom Welch, who hasn't played yet this season but averaged 12 points per game last season and is a career 38 percent 3-point shooter.

The moment I realized that this is one of the deepest Alabama teams I've ever seen came early in the second half. The Crimson Tide gave up a backside lob in transition which cut the lead down to just two points.

Nate Oats' response? He walked down the bench, counted out an entirely new lineup, and subbed out all five guys on the floor.

Oats finally has the depth to be able to hold the entire team accountable ad threaten playing time if guys aren't giving 100 percent of their effort on the defensive end, which will make this team better and better in the long run.

6. A few more things...

This team continues to shoot well. 37 percent on 10 makes is more than acceptable and the team is shooting nearly 35 percent on the season, much better than last season.

Free throws have to improve. The last two games have seen 10 or more misses from the line.

The schedule is absurd. Saturday's game against Gonzaga will be the sixth time in seven games that Alabama has played a KenPom top-40 team.

