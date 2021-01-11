Game MVP and Other Odds for the National Championship Game

Individual pro odds for Alabama vs. Ohio State, everything from the chances tight end Major Tennison will win Game MVP, to over-under rushing yards

What Vegas thinks can tell a lot about the expectations for title showdown, and this season's National Championship Game is no exception.

BamaCentral has been keeping an eye on the latest lines, including the team prop odds for the National Championship, and odds Alabama Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle will play.

As of Sunday night, Alabama was favored by 8 1/2 points.

Here are individual odds from from betonline:

Game MVP Winner

Mac Jones 7/2

Justin Fields 9/2

Devonta Smith 5/1

Najee Harris 5/1

Jaylen Waddle 10/1

Trey Sermon 10/1

John Metchie III 16/1

Chris Olave 18/1

Garrett Wilson 18/1

Master Teague III 18/1

Jeremy Ruckert 22/1

Brian Robinson Jr. 25/1

Jahleel Billingsley 33/1

Jameson Williams 33/1

Jase McClellan 33/1

Luke Farrell 33/1

Miller Forristall 33/1

Roydell Williams 33/1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 40/1

Demario McCall 50/1

Javon Baker 50/1

Major Tennison 50/1

Miyan Williams 50/1

Steele Chambers 50/1

Xavier Johnson 50/1

Xavier Williams 50/1

Quarterback Props

Total Passing Yards – Justin Fields (Ohio State)

Over/Under 290½

Total Completions – Justin Fields (Ohio State)

Over/Under 20½

Total TD Passes – Justin Fields (Ohio State)

Over/Under 3

Total Passing Yards – Mac Jones (Alabama)

Over/Under 365½

Total Completions – Mac Jones (Alabama)

Over/Under 24½

Total TD Passes – Mac Jones (Alabama)

Over/Under 3½

Receiving Props

Total Receiving Yards – Chris Olave (Ohio State)

Over/Under 95½

Total Receiving Yards – Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

Over/Under 71½

Total Receiving Yards – Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State)

Over/Under 45½

Total Receiving Yards – DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

Over/Under 135½

Total Touchdowns – DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

Over/Under 1½

Total Receiving Yards – John Metchie (Alabama)

Over/Under 66½

Total Receiving Yards – Najee Harris (Alabama)

Over/Under 38½

Rushing Props

Total Rushing Yards – Trey Sermon (Ohio State)

Over/Under 98½

Total Rushing Yards – Justin Fields (Ohio State)

Over/Under 55½

Total Rushing Yards – Najee Harris (Alabama)

Over/Under 106½