Odds Alabama Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle Will Play in the National Championship Game

More college football title-game prop odds, everything from how many touchdowns DeVonta Smith will score to if Alabama and Ohio State will go to ovetime

Will Jaylen Waddle play?

Will both quarterbacks finish the game?

Will either team erase a 15-point deficit like Ohio State did against Alabama in the 2015 CFP Sugar Bowl?

BamaCentral recently posted team prop odds for the National Championship Game. Here are some updated odds along with individual prop odds from SportsBetting.ag.

It's also interesting to see that the lowest odds (+175) for the first half score margin are Alabama by 13 points or more.

Do the bookies know something?

And while DeVonta Smith cleaned up the Heisman award, his quarterback is the favorite for the CFP National Championship MVP.

Will Jaylen Waddle play a snap during CFP Championship?

Yes -300

No +200

Will either starting QB not finish the game?

Yes +300

No -500

Which will be said first?

Heisman -300

Lawrence +200

Which will be said first?

Buckeyes -130

Tide -110

Which will be said first?

Dabo -300

Urban +200

Will either team take lead after trailing by 15 or more points?

Yes +250

No -400

(Ohio State was down 21-6 when these two played in the 2015 CFP Sugar Bowl)

Will either team score 40 or more points?

Yes -250

No +170

Will either team score 50 or more points?

Yes +170

No -250

Will both teams score at least 30 points?

Yes -155

No +115

Team to score first

Alabama -140

Ohio State +100

Will first score of game be a TD?

Yes -525

No +315

Time of first score of game

Over 5 minutes (+100)

Under 5 minutes (-140)

Longest TD of game

Over 54.5 yards

Under 54.5 yards

Will there be three straight scores by either team?

Yes -250

No +180

Will there be a defensive or special teams TD?

Yes +150

No -200

Will there be overtime?

Yes +700

No -1650

Justin Fields total passing yards

Over 305.5

Under 305.5

Justin Fields total passing TDs

Over 2

Under 2

Justin Fields total pass completions

Over 20.5

Under 20.5

Justin Fields total rushing yards

Over 55.5

Under 55.5

Mac Jones total passing yards

Over 380.5

Under 380.5

Mac Jones total passing TDs

Over 3.5

Under 3.5

Mac Jones total pass completions

Over 24.5

Under 24.5

DeVonta Smith total receiving yards

Over 113.5

Under 113.5

DeVonta Smith total TDs

Over 1.5

Under 1.5

Chris Olave total receiving yards

Over 84.5

Under 84.5

Najee Smith total rushing yards

Over 89.5

Under 89.5

Trey Sermon total rushing yards

Over 78.5

Under 78.5

First half score margin

Alabama by 13 Pts or More +175

Alabama by 7 to 12 Pts +425

Ohio State by 13 Pts or More +500

Alabama by 1 to 6 Pts +600

Ohio State by 7 to 12 Pts +600

Ohio State by 1 to 6 Pts +750

Tied +750

Full game final score margin

Alabama by 1 to 6 Pts +425

Alabama by 7 to 12 Pts +475

Alabama by 13 to 18 Pts +550

Ohio State by 1 to 6 Pts +600

Alabama by 19 to 24 Pts +750

Alabama by 25 to 30 Pts +1000

Ohio State by 7 to 12 Pts +1000

Alabama by 31 to 36 Pts +1200

Alabama by 43 Pts or More +1600

Ohio State by 13 to 18 Pts +1600

Alabama by 37 to 42 Pts +2000

Ohio State by 19 to 24 Pts +3300

Ohio State by 25 to 30 Pts +4000

Ohio State by 31 to 36 Pts +5000

Ohio State by 37 to 42 Pts +8000

Ohio State by 43 Pts or More +10000

CFP National Championship MVP

Mac Jones +350

Justin Fields +400

Devonta Smith +450

Najee Harris +600

Trey Sermon +1000

Chris Olave +1600

Garrett Wilson +1600

Jaylen Waddle +1600

John Metchie III +1600

Master Teague III +1600

Jeremy Ruckert +2000

Brian Robinson Jr. +2500

Jahleel Billingsley +3300

Jameson Williams +3300

Jase McClellan +3300

Luke Farrell +3300

Miller Forristall +3300

Roydell Williams +3300

Jaxon Smith-Njigba +4000

Demario McCall +5000

Javon Baker +5000

Major Tennison +5000

Miyan Williams +5000

Steele Chambers +5000

Xavier Johnson +5000

Xavier Williams +5000