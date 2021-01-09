Odds Alabama Wide Receiver Jaylen Waddle Will Play in the National Championship Game
Will Jaylen Waddle play?
Will both quarterbacks finish the game?
Will either team erase a 15-point deficit like Ohio State did against Alabama in the 2015 CFP Sugar Bowl?
BamaCentral recently posted team prop odds for the National Championship Game. Here are some updated odds along with individual prop odds from SportsBetting.ag.
It's also interesting to see that the lowest odds (+175) for the first half score margin are Alabama by 13 points or more.
Do the bookies know something?
And while DeVonta Smith cleaned up the Heisman award, his quarterback is the favorite for the CFP National Championship MVP.
Will Jaylen Waddle play a snap during CFP Championship?
Yes -300
No +200
Will either starting QB not finish the game?
Yes +300
No -500
Which will be said first?
Heisman -300
Lawrence +200
Which will be said first?
Buckeyes -130
Tide -110
Which will be said first?
Dabo -300
Urban +200
Will either team take lead after trailing by 15 or more points?
Yes +250
No -400
(Ohio State was down 21-6 when these two played in the 2015 CFP Sugar Bowl)
Will either team score 40 or more points?
Yes -250
No +170
Will either team score 50 or more points?
Yes +170
No -250
Will both teams score at least 30 points?
Yes -155
No +115
Team to score first
Alabama -140
Ohio State +100
Will first score of game be a TD?
Yes -525
No +315
Time of first score of game
Over 5 minutes (+100)
Under 5 minutes (-140)
Longest TD of game
Over 54.5 yards
Under 54.5 yards
Will there be three straight scores by either team?
Yes -250
No +180
Will there be a defensive or special teams TD?
Yes +150
No -200
Will there be overtime?
Yes +700
No -1650
Justin Fields total passing yards
Over 305.5
Under 305.5
Justin Fields total passing TDs
Over 2
Under 2
Justin Fields total pass completions
Over 20.5
Under 20.5
Justin Fields total rushing yards
Over 55.5
Under 55.5
Mac Jones total passing yards
Over 380.5
Under 380.5
Mac Jones total passing TDs
Over 3.5
Under 3.5
Mac Jones total pass completions
Over 24.5
Under 24.5
DeVonta Smith total receiving yards
Over 113.5
Under 113.5
DeVonta Smith total TDs
Over 1.5
Under 1.5
Chris Olave total receiving yards
Over 84.5
Under 84.5
Najee Smith total rushing yards
Over 89.5
Under 89.5
Trey Sermon total rushing yards
Over 78.5
Under 78.5
First half score margin
Alabama by 13 Pts or More +175
Alabama by 7 to 12 Pts +425
Ohio State by 13 Pts or More +500
Alabama by 1 to 6 Pts +600
Ohio State by 7 to 12 Pts +600
Ohio State by 1 to 6 Pts +750
Tied +750
Full game final score margin
Alabama by 1 to 6 Pts +425
Alabama by 7 to 12 Pts +475
Alabama by 13 to 18 Pts +550
Ohio State by 1 to 6 Pts +600
Alabama by 19 to 24 Pts +750
Alabama by 25 to 30 Pts +1000
Ohio State by 7 to 12 Pts +1000
Alabama by 31 to 36 Pts +1200
Alabama by 43 Pts or More +1600
Ohio State by 13 to 18 Pts +1600
Alabama by 37 to 42 Pts +2000
Ohio State by 19 to 24 Pts +3300
Ohio State by 25 to 30 Pts +4000
Ohio State by 31 to 36 Pts +5000
Ohio State by 37 to 42 Pts +8000
Ohio State by 43 Pts or More +10000
CFP National Championship MVP
Mac Jones +350
Justin Fields +400
Devonta Smith +450
Najee Harris +600
Trey Sermon +1000
Chris Olave +1600
Garrett Wilson +1600
Jaylen Waddle +1600
John Metchie III +1600
Master Teague III +1600
Jeremy Ruckert +2000
Brian Robinson Jr. +2500
Jahleel Billingsley +3300
Jameson Williams +3300
Jase McClellan +3300
Luke Farrell +3300
Miller Forristall +3300
Roydell Williams +3300
Jaxon Smith-Njigba +4000
Demario McCall +5000
Javon Baker +5000
Major Tennison +5000
Miyan Williams +5000
Steele Chambers +5000
Xavier Johnson +5000
Xavier Williams +5000