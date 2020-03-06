Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Greg Byrne Gives Twitter Tour of Bryant-Denny Stadium Renovations

@Greg_Byrne

Christopher Walsh

University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne went on a tour of Bryant-Denny Stadium on Friday morning and decided to bring Crimson Tide fans along for the ride. 

He posted numerous photos and a couple of videos of the ongoing projects on his twitter account: @Greg_Byrne

It began with:

"Just finished touring Bryant-Denny & seeing all of the progress! I’ll send pics shortly. Proud of the strides we’ve made in Phase 1 of #TheCrimsonStandard. Please remember, Phase 1 helps us with funding for Phase 2 w/planned upgrades for basketball and gymnastics. #RollTide"

The Bryant-Denny renovation is part of the Crimson Standard campaign, a $600 million, 10-year initiative to provide major upgrades to Alabama's athletic facilities including  Bryant-Denny Stadium and Coleman Coliseum. Improvements to Rhoads Stadium were among the first and completed in time for the start of the softball season. 

The overall cost of Phase 1, which includes the first overhaul of Bryant-Denny Stadium, will cost an estimated $106 million. 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who will be in Tuscaloosa this Weekend for Alabama Football's Junior Day?

The full guest list of who is making their way to Alabama on Saturday

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

John Petty Jr. to Return to the Court Against Missouri

The junior guard returns to the court after missing the past two games with a hyperextended right elbow

Joey Blackwell

All Things Bama Podcast: Bryan Passink Talks Tide Hoops, Culture Change Under Nate Oats

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Recruiting Corner: Cornerback Prospects and a Look at Drake Maye's Situation

Who could the Crimson Tide go after to replace Latrell McCutchin in the 2021 class after his de-commitment? Plus a look at Drake Maye's situation

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: March 6, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

15 Things you Might Not Have Known About Alabama's Draft History

Even though Alabama currently has the most former players in the NFL, it hasn't always been a known as a draft haven

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Mar. 6, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

Live with the Tide: Alabama Women's Basketball Plays Georgia in SEC Tournament

The Crimson Tide (18-11, 8-8 SEC) must defeat the Bulldogs (16-13, 7-9 SEC) to enter into the projected NCAA tournament field

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Just A Minute: A lot of People Looked Bad With Scott Cochran's Move, but not Nick Saban

Despite doomsday reactions, Alabama and Nick Saban came out on top following Scott Cochran's career change

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Basketball's Herbert Jones Makes SEC Community Service Team

The junior wing had the most community service hours of anyone in the men's basketball program over the last year

Tyler Martin