Greg Byrne Gives Twitter Tour of Bryant-Denny Stadium Renovations

University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne went on a tour of Bryant-Denny Stadium on Friday morning and decided to bring Crimson Tide fans along for the ride.

He posted numerous photos and a couple of videos of the ongoing projects on his twitter account: @Greg_Byrne

It began with:

"Just finished touring Bryant-Denny & seeing all of the progress! I’ll send pics shortly. Proud of the strides we’ve made in Phase 1 of #TheCrimsonStandard. Please remember, Phase 1 helps us with funding for Phase 2 w/planned upgrades for basketball and gymnastics. #RollTide"

The Bryant-Denny renovation is part of the Crimson Standard campaign, a $600 million, 10-year initiative to provide major upgrades to Alabama's athletic facilities including Bryant-Denny Stadium and Coleman Coliseum. Improvements to Rhoads Stadium were among the first and completed in time for the start of the softball season.

The overall cost of Phase 1, which includes the first overhaul of Bryant-Denny Stadium, will cost an estimated $106 million.