Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III Announces NFL Draft Decision

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's fab four of outstanding wide receivers has been cut in half. 

Junior Henry Ruggs III has joined Jerry Jeudy in declaring himself eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft.  

Although Ruggs was primarily known for his blazing speed, he finished his career with 98 catches for 1,716 yards. His 24 receiving touchdowns were third on the Crimson Tide's all-time list. 

Ruggs had 40 catchers for 746 yards and seven touchdowns this past season, plus had the team's longest rushing play with a 75-yard gain. The 18.7 yards per completion topped the Crimson Tide, while 26 of his receptions resulted in a first down or touchdown.

On special teams, Ruggs returned 12 kicks for 286 yards (23.8 average) and made five tackles.  

Ruggs was thought to be leaning toward returning for his senior season until about two days ago, when a paid event in Montgomery was advertised using his likeness— which college players are not allowed to do. 

According to sources, the question of whether Ruggs had signed with an agent subsequently became muddled Saturday afternoon, and later in the day Ruggs posted a cryptic photo with his jersey and shoulder pads in the locker room on Instagram.

It wasn't obvious if he was hanging them up, or pulling them down, which could indicate his departure or return. 

The giveaway was in the comments section, where former Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson responded: "Hanging it up Yessuh 🙏🏾 go get that 💰."

The digital flyer for the "Welcome Home" party in Montgomery was for Wilson and Ruggs.

Henry Ruggs III against Tennessee in 2018
T.G. Paschal
