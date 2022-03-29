Herbert Jones is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week
It's starting to become a regular thing at this point. Herbert Jones had another lockdown defensive performance that garners national attention. This week, it just so happened to be against the most famous player in the NBA Lebron James.
Jones was the main defender on James for the fourth quarter in the Pelicans' 23-point comeback win against the Lakers on Sunday night. James had 39 points overall for the Lakers, but just four points on 2-8 shooting in the fourth while Jones was his primary defender.
The Pelicans rookie added 16 points, a career high six steals, two rebounds, two assists and 38 minutes in New Orleans' 116-108 win to earn himself the title of BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week for the third time in 2022.
While his scoring numbers likely aren't high enough to win it, the second round draft pick out of Alabama continues to plant himself in the conversation for NBA Rookie of the Year with his effort on the defensive end. Jones is averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Jones and Alabama's other rookie Joshua Primo squared off this week when the Pelicans and Spurs played each other in New Orleans on Saturday with San Antonio coming away with the 107-103 win. Alabama head coach Nate Oats and assistant Antoine Pettway were in attendance to watch their two former players at the next level.
