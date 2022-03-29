Skip to main content

Herbert Jones is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

The rookie out of Alabama had 16 points and a career high in steals in the Pelicans comeback win against the Lakers.

It's starting to become a regular thing at this point. Herbert Jones had another lockdown defensive performance that garners national attention. This week, it just so happened to be against the most famous player in the NBA Lebron James. 

Jones was the main defender on James for the fourth quarter in the Pelicans' 23-point comeback win against the Lakers on Sunday night. James had 39 points overall for the Lakers, but just four points on 2-8 shooting in the fourth while Jones was his primary defender. 

The Pelicans rookie added 16 points, a career high six steals, two rebounds, two assists and 38 minutes in New Orleans' 116-108 win to earn himself the title of BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week for the third time in 2022. 

While his scoring numbers likely aren't high enough to win it, the second round draft pick out of Alabama continues to plant himself in the conversation for NBA Rookie of the Year with his effort on the defensive end. Jones is averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game. 

Jones and Alabama's other rookie Joshua Primo squared off this week when the Pelicans and Spurs played each other in New Orleans on Saturday with San Antonio coming away with the 107-103 win. Alabama head coach Nate Oats and assistant Antoine Pettway were in attendance to watch their two former players at the next level. 

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans won, 116-108.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) steals the ball from Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) shoots past guard Davon Reed (9) and center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Will Barton (5) in the second half at Ball Arena.

Previous Winners in 2022

Dec. 28- Jan. 3: Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers RB

Jan. 4- Jan. 10- Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders RB

Jan. 11- Jan. 17- Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys WR

Jan. 18- 24- Lee Hodges, PGA Tour

Jan. 25- Jan. 31- Damion Square, Cincinnati Bengals DL

Feb. 1- Feb. 7- Hebert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans F

Feb. 15-Feb. 21- Justin Thomas, PGA Tour

Feb. 22- Feb. 28- JaMychal Green- Denver Nuggets F

March 1- March 7- Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans F

March 8- March 14- Mo Williams, Jackson State Basketball head coach

March 15- March 21- Davis Riley, PGA Tour

