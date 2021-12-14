Herbert Jones is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Alabama basketball is on the rise, and so is one of its former players in the NBA.

Herbert Jones has firmly planted himself in the starting lineup for the New Orleans Pelicans as a rookie, and his play on the defensive end has inspired his own catchphrase for Pelicans fans, "Not on Herb!"

But this past week, Jones had the best game of his young career on the offensive end. In the Pelicans 120-114 OT loss to the Nuggets on Dec. 8, Jones had a career high 19 points and also added seven rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes.

On Friday, in the win against the Pistons, Jones had another double-digit scoring performance with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.

