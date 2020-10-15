SI.com
Bama Central
Live Updates: Nick Saban Hits the Airwaves on 'Hey Coach' Ahead of Georgia

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football coach Nick Saban hit the airwaves on Thursday night in Tuscaloosa for his weekly time on the radio show 'Hey Coach,' hosted by Eli Gold.

Saban attended the event in-person last week at Baumhower's Victory Grille in Tuscaloosa but was forced to attend via Zoom on Thursday due to his recent contraction of COVID-19.

No. 2 Alabama is currently preparing for it's high-profile matchup against No. 3 Georgia this weekend in Bryant-Denny Stadium. While Saban will most likely not be able to attend as he requires three negative coronavirus tests on subsequent days, it is expected that he will explain in further detail this evening what he is undergoing while he conducts his Crimson Tide from quarantine in his home.

Saban also previously announced that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is assuming head coaching duties on the sidelines if Saban is unable to attend in-person.

To listen live to the show, you can find it on Alabama Athletics' social media pages.

Here are some of the highlight's from Thursday night's episode of 'Hey Coach' as the Crimson Tide prepares for a visit from the Bulldogs:

