All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

How Good is this Alabama Women's Basketball Team? We're About to Find Out

Crimson Tide women's basketball set to face three straight ranked opponents, the first two on the road
Author:
Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Kentucky, South Carolina and Georgia. 

That constitutes a murder's row in women's basketball this season, as Alabama gets to face all three over the next week. 

The nasty trifecta begins Friday when Alabama visits No. 15 Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Thursday (5 p.m., CT, SEC Network).

On Sunday, it travels to No. 4 South Carolina (2 p.m., SEC Network). 

The Crimson Tide subsequently hosts the team that ended its season last year, No. 22 Georgia (6 p.m., SEC Network).

So it's a tough stretch, but Alabama does have a number if things working in its favor. 

The Crimson Tide is tied for fourth in the Southeastern Conference with a 12-2 overall record and 5-2 mark in league play. One of those wins was against then-No. 14 Mississippi State. 

Alabama currently ranks 28th in the NET with a 5-2 record against teams ranked in the top 100. The two losses were against then-No. 3 South Carolina and No. 13 Tennessee in the NET.

As a team, the Crimson Tide is ranked in the top 40 nationally in scoring, assists, rebounds, three-point field goals made, attempted and per game and in the top 25 nationally in all three free-throw categories.

Alabama is also the only team in the SEC, and one of only three nationally, with three players averaging 15 points or more: Jasmine Walker 19.6, Jordan Lewis 17.1 and Ariyah Copeland 15.0.

Walker, who also averages 10.1 rebounds, leads the league in three-point makes, attempts and per game. 

Lewis has started every game she’s played in since she arrived on campus in 2016 (116 games). She's the SEC’s active leader in assists and is No. 4 in career steals, No. 5 in career points and No. 12 in career rebounds.

The Wildcats are under the direction of first-year head coach Kyra Elzy, who took over for Matthew Mitchell following his retirement on Nov. 11, 2020.

Kentucky is led by National Player of the Year candidate Rhyne Howard, who averages 19.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, while Chasity Patterson, Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Midseason Watch List member, tops the nation in steals (4.0 per game).

As a team, Kentucky is averaging 76.1 points per game and 10.1 steals. Meanwhile, Alabama’s 76.6 point-per-game average is the highest average it has had in nearly two decades.

However, working against the Crimson Tide is that Kentucky has won nine-straight games in the series. The last time Alabama defeated Kentucky at home was on Jan. 23, 2014, 57-55.

Some naysayers would argue that those numbers might give Alabama a snowball's chance at Kentucky. 

Maybe it does ... 

012421_WBB_WalkerJa_Auburn_JH1726
All Things Bama

How Good is this Alabama Women's Basketball Team? We're About to Find Out

Crimson Tikes: Sticker Shock
All Things Bama

Best of Crimson Tikes: Sticker Shock

Paul W. "Bear Bryant is carried off the field
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 28, 2021

Generic basketball
ASWA

ASWA High School Basketball Rankings: Jan. 28, 2021

Nick Saban Citrus Bowl practice
BamaCentral+

Alabama Coaching Tracker: Final Coaching Vacancy on 2021 Staff to Be Filled By Jay Graham

American Team, 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl Practice, January 27, 2021
All Things Bama

Practice Report: Nick Saban Visits the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl

Alabama ace pitcher Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Places Four on 2021 USA Softball Player of the Year Watch List

January 16, 2021, Alabama basketball forward Herb Jones against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, AL.
All Things Bama

How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at Oklahoma Sooners, TV, Time, Online