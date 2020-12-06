How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide at Arkansas Razorbacks, TV, Times, SEC Schedule

Alabama aims to wrap up the regular season undefeated for the second time in three years

We're playing this game, right?

With the regular season extended into mid-December due to the coronavirus, Alabama at Arkansas was initially scheduled for last week, but was bumped back a week to squeeze in the LSU game last week.

The Crimson Tide has already wrapped up the SEC West and its spot in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta next week. No. 1 Alabama is also looking to pad its resume for the College Football Playoff, after missing the field of four teams for the first time in 2019.

The Razorbacks have had quite an up-and-down season under first-year head coach Sam Pittman. Overall, Arkansas currently holds a 3-6 record, with its three wins being over Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

While on paper the Razorbacks do not present a significant threat, Arkansas has proven themselves to be a team that can pull some surprises. In its six losses, three of them were decided by three points or less. The Razorbacks have the ability to keep games unexpectedly close with teams in the SEC this season, but that is most likely not going to happen this coming Saturday.

However, in a season that has shown many surprises, overlooking the Razorbacks would be a big mistake.

No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

When: Saturday, 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson, Host: Chris Stewart) CTSN.

Online: ESPN.com

Weather forecast: 66 degrees F, 20-percent chance of rain

Last meeting: Not having injured Tua Tagovailoa didn't prove to be a problem for Alabama, as Mac Jones passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns as the Crimson Tide won in a 48-7 rout. Jones was 18 of 22 for 235 yards and three touchdowns, including a 40-yard score by Jerry Jeudy. The wide receiver caught seven passes for 103 yards, running back Najee Harris rushed for 86 yards and a pair of 1-yard touchdowns, and cornerback Trevon Diggs scored on an 84-yard interception return.

Series info: Alabama and Arkansas will meet for the 31st time. The Crimson Tide has won 13 straight and leads the all-time series, 23-7-0 (20-8 NCAA). It won the last meeting in Fayetteville in 2018, 65-31. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 16-2 (15-2 NCAA) in his career against Arkansas, including a 13-0 mark (12-0 NCAA) at Alabama.

SEC Schedule

Georgia at Missouri (11 a.m. CT, SEC Network)

Ole Miss at Texas A&M (7 p.m. CT, CBS)

Tennessee at Vanderbilt (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Alabama at Arkansas (11 a.m. CT, ESPN)

LSU at Florida (6 p.m. CT, ESPN)