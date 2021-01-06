How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at Auburn Tigers, TV, Tip Time, Radio

Off to a 3-0 start in SEC play, Alabama basketball heads to one of the league's toughest venues to face its biggest rival, Auburn

They say an elephant never forgets.

It may be twice as true when concerning a rival.

Saturday morning, the Alabama men's basketball team will return to the scene of one of most heartbreaking defeats in a while, Auburn.

Last February 12, Alabama nearly completed an improbable comeback after trailing 16-0 to start the game, thanks in large part to connecting on a school and Southeastern Conference record 22-of-59 three-pointers.

Austin Wiley had 18 points, a career-high 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead Auburn to a 95-91 overtime victory last February.

Kira Lewis Jr. was the first SEC player to have a triple-double (10 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists) in a loss since Alabama's Roy Rogers in 1996.

Jaden Shackelford's led the Crimson Tide's scorers with seven three-pointers and 28 points, as Alabama rallied from big deficits in both halves. John Petty Jr. had six three-pointers for 20 points.

Alabama has dropped five consecutive games in Auburn Arena.

The Crimson Tide’s last win on the Plains came on Feb. 17, 2015 when it upended the Tigers, 79-68.

Alabama at Auburn

When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Auburn Arena

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Crimson Tide Radio Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Sideline: Roger Hoover) Sirius/XM

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide rolled over Florida at Coleman Coliseum, 86-71, on Tuesday. Alabama (8-3) improved to 3-0 in SEC play for the first time since 1986-87. Herbert Jones, Jaden Shackelford and Keon Ellis scored 16 points each, with all three scoring six in the first half and 10 in the second. James Rojas turned in 15 points while John Petty Jr. tallied a dozen to round out the Tide’s double-figure scorers. Ellis, who had scored just 23 points the entire season entering the game also led UA with eight rebounds and a +30 in +/- points. Jordan Bruner posted a game-high five offensive rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Last time out, Auburn: Fans who want to do their own scouting can check out the Tigers on Wednesday night, when they visit Ole Miss (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network). Auburn was 6-4 overall and 0-2 in league play, having lost to Arkansas 97-85 and Texas A&M 68-66. Auburn has struggled with turnovers, averaging 18.5 per game in SEC play. Jamal Johnson has stepped up in a big way and is tied for fifth in the SEC with an average of 20.5 points per game in league play. Johnson is one of just seven players in the nation to have two 20-point outings off the bench. In November, Auburn self-imposed a postseason ban this season as part of an investigation into bribery charges.

Series history: Saturday's game will mark the 163rd meeting between the programs, making it the fourth-most games Alabama has played against any one opponent. The Crimson Tide owns a 96-66 edge in the series, as the 96 victories also rank fourth-best against any foe in program history. In all, Alabama and owns a record of 26-32 when playing the Tigers on their home floor. Since Auburn Arena opened in 2010, Alabama has a record of 3-7.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available