How to Watch Alabama Baseball in the Fourth Round of the 2021 SEC Tournament

The Crimson Tide will be fighting for its NCAA-tournament life on Friday morning in a rematch versus the Volunteers

HOOVER, Ala. — It's do-or-die time for Alabama baseball again at the 2021 SEC tournament.

After advancing past No. 23 South Carolina in the single elimination round on Tuesday and defeating No. 4 Tennessee on Wednesday, the Crimson Tide suffered its first loss of the event on Thursday against No. 13 Florida, 7-2, at the Hoover Met.

A rematch awaits Alabama in the first elimination game of the day on Friday morning (10 a.m, SEC Network) versus Tennessee, who run-ruled No. 8 Mississippi State in eight innings earlier on Thursday, 12-2.

The Crimson Tide's NCAA-tournament hopes are hanging in the balance. With a win, Alabama would firmly be in the 64-team field and a loss would put it back on the bubble.

Both teams have spilt the season series at two games a piece.

"We've played Tennessee four times, and I think there's been two extra-inning games, and I think the other two may be one-run games, 2-2 each way," Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said. "So we've had great battles with them. I have a lot of respect for their team, and we're excited to get another shot at them tomorrow."

How to Watch No. 2-seed Tennessee vs No. 10-seed Alabama

Where: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.

When: 10 a.m. CT on Friday, May 28

TV: SEC Network

Online: ESPN app

Last Time Out: Alabama suffered a 7-2 defeat at the hands of No. 13 Florida on Thursday afternoon. Junior right-hander Dylan Smith tossed seven innings and struck out six batters, while allowing four earned runs on nine hits. Second baseman Peyton Wilson and right-fielder Andrew Pinckney combined for five of the Crimson Tide's seven hits, while third baseman Zane Denton and left-fielder Jackson Tate both hit RBI singles in the ninth inning.

Alabama 2021 Review: The Crimson Tide finished the season with an overall record of 29-22, including a 12-17 record in the SEC. While pitching has been a struggle all season, the Crimson Tide bats have been fairly productive until recently. Third baseman Zane Denton has frequently been a contributor on offense, leading the team with a .317 batting average and totaling 63 hits with 36 runs and 38 RBIs. In terms of power, catcher Sam Praytor leads Alabama with 13 home runs as well as RBIs with 44 on the season. While the Crimson Tide will need to bring its A-game up and down the lineup, look for these two players to heavily contribute if Alabama is able to pull of a win against Tennessee.

Crimson Tide SEC Tournament History: Prior to the SEC Tournament's inception in 1977, Alabama baseball had the league's third-most SEC Championship Series victories with four in seven appearances. In tournament play since 1977, the Crimson Tide is tied for second-most tournament championships with seven and has the third-most appearances with 27. Alabama's most recent tournament championship was in 2003, its second of back-to-back titles. This year marks the team's return to the tournament after missing the field every year since 2016.