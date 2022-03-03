How to Watch: Alabama Basketball at LSU

Everything you need to know as the Crimson Tide prepares to travel to Baton Rouge, including TV listings and matchup information.

In a relatively short period of time as SEC coaches, Alabama's Nate Oats and LSU's Will Wade have already created several epic matchups including last season's SEC Tournament championship game and the first matchup between the Tide and Tigers earlier this season on Jan. 19.

Now the two teams meet again to close out the regular season in Baton Rouge on Saturday. Both Alabama (19-11, 9-8 SEC) and LSU (20-10, 8-9 SEC) are considered locks for the NCAA Tournament at this point, but Saturday's matchup will play a big part in seeding for the SEC Tournament. All of the SEC games will determine the final seeds for the conference tournament as the top four and bottom four teams are pretty much locked in, but the there are six teams in the middle with an 8-9 or 9-8 record.

Here's everything you need to know about Alabama and LSU, including how and where to watch the game:

How to Watch:

Who: No. 25 Alabama (19-11, 9-8 SEC) at LSU (20-10, 8-9 SEC)

When: 11 a.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: CBS

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play) and Bryan Passink (analyst) on the call. The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Last time out, Alabama: It was one of the worst performances of the year for the Crimson Tide. In the final home game of the season at Coleman Coliseum, the Texas A&M Aggies came into Tuscaloosa and handed Alabama a 87-71 loss. Alabama turned the ball over 19 times and allowed the Aggies to shoot 57 percent from the floor.

Last time out, LSU: The Tigers lost a heartbreaker on the road at No. 14 Arkansas. LSU led for the majority of the final 10 minutes of the game until two free throws from JD Notae gave the Razorbacks the lead with nine seconds to go, and the Tigers could not get a basket on the final possession as Arkansas held on to win 77-76.

The series: Alabama leads the all-time series 71-46 and have won five in a row dating back to Jan. 2020. Nate Oats his 5-1 against the Tigers in his three seasons at Alabama. In the lone matchup this season, Alabama held off a late second-half comeback from then No. 13 LSU to win 70-67 in Coleman Coliseum on Jan. 19.