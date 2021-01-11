How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball at Kentucky Wildcats, TV, Online

It's been a while, but Alabama and Kentucky are atop the SEC basketball standings again going into their Tuesday night showdown at Rupp Arena

Yes, there is another big game this week. It may not be for a national championship, but Alabama at Kentucky will arguably feature the two most successful programs in Southeastern Conference history.

Although it's not very often that the Wildcats are looking up at the Crimson Tide in overall wins, they are 1-2 in the league standings as neither has lost a conference game this season.

Alabama defeated Ole Miss (82-64), at then-No. 7 Tennessee 71-63, Florida (86-71) and at Auburn (94-90).

Kentucky had its SEC opener against South Carolina postponed due to coronavirus issues, and won at Mississippi State (78-73), Vanderbilt (77-74), and at Florida (76-58)

Although the Wildcats are 4-6 overall, ignore their record. It's another loaded Kentucky team with a talented roster of players who are beginning how to play well together.

Alabama at Kentucky

When: 8 p.m. CT, Tuesday

TV: ESPN

Radio: Crimson Tide Radio Network or Live Audio

Online: ESPN+

Last time out, Alabama: Guard Joshua Primo scored 22 points while forward Jordan Bruner added 20 to lead Alabama to a rare 94-90 victory at Auburn. The game featured 16 lead changes and nine ties. Primo (4-of-8) and Bruner (3-of-6) combined to shoot 50 percent (7-of-14) shots from three-point range while the rest of the team combined to go 3-of-18. Guard/Forward Herbert Jones had a career-high 19 points to go along with eight rebounds and five of Alabama’s 15 steals. Guards Jaden Shackelford (11) and John Petty Jr. (10) also reached double figures. With the win, Alabama (9-3, 4-0 SEC) captured its first victory in Auburn Arena since 2015 (lost five straight coming in) and became the third team in the SEC and 34th team NCAA history to capture 1,700 wins in program history.

Last time out, Kentucky: Coming off a leg injury that had had sidelined him for three months, Keion Brooks Jr. led a 76-58 win at Florida in his season debut. Brooks scored 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting, grabbed six rebounds and dished out a game-high four assists in 25 efficient minutes. Kentucky enjoyed three second-half runs of 10-0 or more while posting its biggest in Gainesville since 1998.U K shot 55.6% and dished out a season-high-tying 18 assists..

Series: This will be the 152nd meeting in series history. Kentucky owns a 114-38 edge in the all-time series. The Crimson Tide is 10-58 all-time against the Wildcats in Lexington and 6-26 mark in Rupp Arena. Alabama has lost nine straight games when playing Kentucky in Lexington, and last won in Rupp Arena on Jan. 14, 2006 (68-64).

Last meeting: Immanuel Quickley scored the final five points and finished with 19 as No. 14 Kentucky won at home, 76-67, for its 1,000th Southeastern Conference victory on Jan. 11, 2020. Ashton Hagans had a key three-pointer down the stretch and had 15 points. Although the Wildcats led by 15 early in the second half, the Crimson Tide was able to close within 63-60 with just over five minutes remaining. Kentucky shot just 32 percent in the second half. Herb Jones had 18 points and John Petty Jr. 16 for the Crimson Tide.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available