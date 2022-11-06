How to Watch Alabama Football at Ole Miss

While Alabama might be out of the running for the College Football Playoff, Ole Miss hasn't given up just yet.

With the Crimson Tide's overtime loss at LSU this past weekend, the program's chances at making the CFP — and even the SEC Championship Game — are all but over. Meanwhile, the Rebels are no longer in control of their own destiny, but a win against the Crimson Tide would keep its championship aspirations alive.

It is clear that Alabama has plenty of weaknesses this season on both sides of the football, and there's nobody better at exposing the Crimson Tide's shortcomings that Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. It will all come down to which Alabama shows up: a Crimson Tide team that is looking to make a statement after losing to the Tigers, or a team that has thrown in the towel on an overwhelmingly disappointing season.

Here's everything you need to know for when the Crimson Tide travels for play the Rebels:

How to Watch Alabama at Ole Miss:

Who: Alabama at Ole Miss

When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Nov. 12

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network. Play-By-Play Chris Stewart, Analyst John Parker Wilson. SiriusXM channel 81.

Series: Alabama leads, 53–10–2

Last Meeting: Powered by an offensive attacked that managed 451 total yards, Alabama defeated Ole Miss 42-21 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 2, 2021. The win gave the Crimson Tide its sixth-straight victory over the Rebels.

Bryce Young played a solid game, completing 20-of-26 passes for 241 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. On the ground, Brian Robinson Jr. led all Alabama rushers with 171 yards off of 36 carries — an average of 4.8 yards per carry — as well as a whopping four touchdowns.

Last time out, Alabama: In a game filled with errors on both sides of the football, Alabama lost in overtime at LSU 32-31. Questionable play-calling, a lackluster defensive performance in the second half and with an offense that failed to execute on multiple levels spelled the doom for the Crimson Tide. Young had one of his worst performances of the season, completing just 25-of-51 passes for 328 yards, one touchdown and an interception. The game gave Alabama its second loss of the season, dropping it out of first place in the SEC West and dashing its CFP aspirations.

Last time out, Ole Miss: The Rebels were on a bye last weekend, but just edged out Texas A&M the week prior, 31-28. Ole Miss amassed 530 total yards on offense, with the rushing attack taking the majority of the workload. Running back Quinshon Judkins rushes for 205 yards off of 31 carries and a touchdown. Quarterback Jaxson Dart managed just 140 passing yards while completing 13-of-20 passes, but also recorded three touchdowns on the day.