How to Watch: Alabama Softball at the 2021 SEC Tournament

The Crimson Tide enters the tournament as its No. 3 seed and will take on the winner of No. 6 Kentucky and No. 11 Georgia on Thursday

On Tuesday, the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament will begin at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

For Alabama softball fans, though, the action won't begin until Thursday.

While Tuesday marks the start of the tournament with a matchup between No. 12 Auburn and No. 13 South Carolina, the Crimson Tide will wait until Game 9 to play its first game (35 minutes following Game 8, SEC Network). Alabama will face either No. 6 Kentucky or No. 11 Georgia.

Alabama won its last SEC title back in 2012, where it was the No. 1 overall seed. The Crimson Tide downed Mississippi State, Georgia and then No. 3 seed Florida in the final. The final score between the Crimson Tide and the Gators in the final was 10-1.

This season, the seedings are reversed as Alabama is No. 3 while Florida is No. 1. The Crimson Tide wrapped up its SEC regular season last weekend with a three-game sweep of Ole Miss, finishing its conference play with a record of 18-6. Florida bested Alabama by one game in conference play, finishing the season with a 19-5 conference record.

The 2021 SEC Tournament will be spread out between Tuesday night and Saturday afternoon, with the championship game slated for a 5 p.m. CT start. All games during the first three days of the tournament will be broadcast on SEC Network, while the semifinal games and the championship will be on ESPN2.

Here is the full bracket with time and TV listings:

Tournament Information

Where: Rhoads Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

When: 6 p.m. CT, Tuesday (Game 1: No. 12 Auburn vs No. 13 South Carolina)

TV: SEC Network, ESPN2.

Online: ESPN app.

Alabama Path: Alabama makes its way to the 2021 SEC Tournament as its No. 3 seed. The Crimson Tide will face the winner of No. 6 Kentucky and No. 11 Georgia on Thursday, May 13. While there is no set start time, the game will be played on Thursday evening approx. 35 minutes after Game 8. Should the Crimson Tide advance, it will face either No. 7 Tennessee, No. 10 Texas A&M or No. 2 Arkansas in the tournament semifinals on Friday. If Alabama advances to the championship game, the game will be played at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 15. The favorite in the bracket opposite Alabama will be No. 1 seed. Florida.

Crimson Tide Tournament History: Alabama has won the SEC Tournament a total of five times, with championships in 1998, 2003, 2005, 2010 and 2012. That number ties both Florida and LSU for the most tournament championships since its inception in 1996. The winner of the SEC Championship has gone on to win the national championship just once, which was Alabama in 2012.