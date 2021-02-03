How to Watch LSU Tigers at No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball

The Alabama men’s basketball team begins the second half of the SEC schedule when it takes on LSU inside Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday night

You know it's been grating on LSU.

Two weeks ago on Jan. 19, 2021 in Baton Rouge, not only did Alabama beat LSU on its home floor at Pete Maravich Assembly Center, it embarrassed the Tigers.

Paced by 23 three pointers, which broke the Crimson Tide's SEC record, Alabama won 105-75.

It marked the Crimson Tide’s second-largest margin of victory over LSU in school history.

"Not giving up 23 three would be a good start," LSU coach Will Wade said about some of the adjustments the Tigers will need to make for the rematch.

"Huge challenge for us,"

Three Alabama players accounted for 22 or more points that night as John Petty Jr. (24), Jahvon Quinerly (22) and Joshua Primo (22) combined to score 68 of the Crimson Tide’s 105 points.

Petty set the tone by hitting his first six three-pointers and finished 8-of-10 from beyond the arc. Primo finished 6-of-8 from deep while Quinerly went 6-of-7.

However, the revenge card may be one of the few factors going in LSU's favor.

Alabama will be home, where it's lost just once this season.

The Tigers will be without forward Darius Days (12.1 points per game, plus led the team in rebounds with 7.9 and steals at 21) for multiple weeks after he went down with a knee injury in the second half of the loss to Texas Tech last Saturday.

Even before that injury, LSU was on a downward slope. Including the first meeting with the Crimson Tide, the Tigers have dropped three of their last four games, with the lone win coming at Texas A&M (78- 66) on Jan. 26.

Coming into Wednesday night’s contest, Alabama (14-4) not only leads the SEC at 9-0 but owns a three-game lead on the league. The Crimson Tide is one of three conference leaders across the nation that owns a three-game or more lead on the rest of the league (Houston in the AAC and Belmont in the OVC).

LSU is 11-5 overall and is in a tie for second at 6-3.

LSU at Alabama Basketball

When: 6 p.m. CT, Wednesday

Where: Coleman Coliseum

TV: ESPNU, Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analyst)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network with Chris Stewart (play-by-play), Bryan Passink (analyst) and Roger Hoover (sideline). Sirius/XM Channel: 83/83

The Series: It dates all the way back to 1915-16, and Alabama owns a 110-74 lead. The 184 meetings are the second-most Alabama has played against any single opponent, while the 110 wins rank as third best against any foe. Alabama boasts a record of 73-21 when playing LSU in Tuscaloosa, and a 42-9 mark in games played at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide has won three of the last four meetings .

The anniversary: The game will be played nearly 51 years ago to the day (Feb. 7, 1970) that Pete Maravich set an NCAA Division I record with 69 points in a 106-104 loss at Alabama. The 6-foot-5 LSU senior known as "Pistol Pete" connected on 26 of 57 field-goal attempts that Saturday afternoon, and went 17 of 21 from the free-throw line.

Last Time Out (Crimson Tide): Alabama had its 10-game winning streak snapped when it fell at then-No. 24 Oklahoma, 66-61, last Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Crimson Tide led 60-59 at the final media timeout but was outscored 7-1 over the game’s final minutes. The 10 consecutive wins was the longest winning streak since starting the 1996-97 season with 10 straight victories.

Last time out (Tigers): No. 10 Texas Tech scored 12 unanswered points in the final minutes to come from seven down to win at LSU, 76-71. Javonte Smart for the second time in his career and first time since his freshman year posted 29 points against Texas Tech, hitting 12-of-18 field goals with four three-pointers and a free throw. Cam Thomas had 25 points and before he got hurt had 11 points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes. LSU shot 43.1 percent (25-of-58) with nine treys and 12-of-18 free throws. Texas Tech out rebounded LSU, 41-29, and 16-10 on the offensive boards.

Scouting LSU: Freshman Cameron Thomas comes in leading the SEC in scoring at 22.3 points per game, and topping the Tigers in field goals made and attempted (106-of-268) and free throws made and attempted (109-of-122). Thomas is one of four Tigers who average double digits, along forward Trendon Watford (17.3 ppg), guard Javonte Smart (15.5 ppg) and Days. Combined with Thomas, the four average 67.2 of the team’s 82.9 points per game average – approximately 81 percent of the teams total scoring average.

Josh LeBlanc, a transfer from Georgetown, could replace Days in the starting lineup. Against Alabama last month, LeBlanc played 18 minutes, hitting all three field goal attempts, scoring six points with a season high six rebounds. ... Watkins hails from nearby Birmingham, Ala. ... Smart leads the team in minutes (34.5), assists (4.1) and three-point shooting (41-of-92, .446).