How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama Basketball at Oklahoma

The Crimson Tide and Sooners will meet in the 2023 SEC / Big 12 Challenge in Norman, Okla. on Saturday afternoon.

It wasn't easy, but the Alabama Crimson Tide came away with a narrow victory over Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

Now, the Crimson Tide (18-2, 8-0 SEC) will get a break from conference play — taking on the Oklahoma Sooners in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge.

Alabama defeated Baylor 87-78 in last year's annual battle between the two conferences.

The Crimson Tide is 6-0 on the road this season heading into Saturday's marquee matchup in Norman, Okla.

How to Watch Alabama at Oklahoma

Who: No. 2 Alabama (18-2, 8-0 SEC) at Oklahoma (11-9, 2-6 Big 12)

When: 1 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Okla.

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Series tied, 3-3

Last Meeting: The Crimson Tide and Sooners matched up on Jan. 30, 2021 in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge.

Similarly enough, Alabama was in the middle of an SEC championship race when it fell 66-61 to Oklahoma in Norman.

The Crimson Tide was on a 10-game winning streak before the loss. Alex Reese led the way for Alabama with 15 points and five rebounds while Jaden Shackelford scored 14 and Keon Ellis added 11 points. The Crimson Tide were outrebounded 42-34 and turned the ball on 16 different occasions.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide defeated Mississippi State 66-63 on Wednesday night at Coleman Coliseum.

Jahvon Quinerly, Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney all scored in double figures. Alabama overcame a poor shooting night to remain unbeaten in the SEC.

Last time out, Oklahoma: The Sooners lost their third game in a row on Tuesday night at No. 11 TCU, 79-52.

C.J. Noland was the only Oklahoma player to score in double figures, finishing the game with 11 points. The Sooners shot just 31.3% from the field as a team.

Alabama leaders:

  • Scoring: Brandon Miller (19.5 ppg)
  • Rebounding: Noah Clowney (8.5 rpg)
  • Assists: Jaden Bradley (3.6 apg)

Oklahoma leaders:

  • Scoring: Grant Sherfield (16.4 ppg)
  • Rebounding: Tanner Groves (7.3 rpg)
  • Assists: Grant Sherfield, Milos Uzan (3.3 apg)

