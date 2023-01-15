How To Watch: No. 4 Alabama Basketball at Vanderbilt

After a blowout win against the LSU Tigers, Alabama basketball will hit the road to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt.

Nate Oats' squad has won six games in a row, and the Crimson Tide hold a perfect record on the road this season. Brandon Miller is coming off one of his best performances of the season, scoring 31 points on seven made 3-pointers. The 106 points were also the most points scored in a game in almost two years.

Alabama will face a Vanderbilt team whose record is 9-8 and 2-2 in SEC play. The calling card of the Commodores is rim protection, ranking fourth in the conference with 90 blocks. The main source of the success has been Liam Robbins, who is fifth in the nation in blocks with an average of 2.9 per game. The seven-footer also leads Vanderbilt in scoring with 13.2 points per game.

This will be the first of two matchups between Alabama and Vanderbilt, the second matchup being at the end of January in Tuscaloosa.

Here's what you need to know about Tuesday's matchup with the Commodores.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

Who: No. 4 Alabama (15-2, 5-0 SEC) vs. Vanderbilt (9-8, 2-2 SEC)

When: 7:30 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Historic Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tennessee

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart; Analyst: Bryan Passink). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to tipoff.

Series: Alabama leads 73-68

Last Meeting: The Alabama men's basketball team fell to Vanderbilt, 82-76, in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament Thursday night in Amalie Arena. The Crimson Tide led by as many as 15 points early in the second half but allowed the Commodores to score 54 second half points to result in the team's third consecutive loss.

Last time out, Alabama: Alabama men's basketball continued its winning ways in dominant fashion Saturday afternoon, routing LSU by 40 points, 106-66, in front of a sold-out crowd inside Coleman Coliseum. It was the largest victory in program history for the Tide over LSU and the most over an SEC-opponent since Alabama's 94-53 win over Auburn on March 2, 2005.

Last time out, Vanderbilt: Four Commodores scored in double figures in the second half to help Vanderbilt men’s basketball rally for a 97-84 victory over No. 15/16 Arkansas Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium.

Alabama leaders:

Scoring: Brandon Miller (19.5 ppg)

Rebounding: Noah Clowney (8.3 rpg)

Assists: Jaden Bradley (3.8 apg)

Vanderbilt leaders:

Scoring: Liam Robbins (13.2 ppg)

Rebounding: Liam Robbins (5.9 rpg)